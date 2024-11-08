Courteney Cox reveals which of Monica’s clothes from Friends Jennifer Aniston kept

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Courteney Cox has revealed that Jennifer Aniston kept a stack of clothes from the Friends closet, including some from Monica’s wardrobe.

Cox said she wasn’t a big fan of the 90s style that her character in the series, Monica Geller, wore. “My daughter Coco is so mad that I didn’t save any of the 90s clothes. But I didn’t love the 90s clothes,” she told Bella Freud on the Fashion Neurosis podcast.

“As a matter of fact, I could have kept anything on [Friends] that I wanted, and I didn’t. And if I did, any of the clothes that I did have, like I said before, I just like to turn over. I don’t want to keep the same things. I get bored and I don’t like a lot of things. I don’t have a big closet... If I don’t wear it for a while, it’s gone.”

Aniston and Cox have been real-life friends since they started working on the sitcom, which made them both household names, along with Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

Aniston, on the other hand, definitely liked her own wardrobe as well as Cox’s.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc ( NBC )

“Jennifer...she still has the same platforms…I’m talking about the wedges, the ones with the rope around them. She would have taken those.

“She took a lot of Monica’s dresses and she’ll say, ‘Oh yeah, I used to wear this on Friends.’ And I mean, it looks great on her. She has a great figure and she’s adorable. But I’m like, ‘Why would you take this floral little prairie dress from Friends?’ But she holds on to everything.”

Aniston has, on several occasions, talked about keeping Monica’s clothes and has, in fact, reworn the floral dress Cox mentioned in an Instagram photo she shared in 2022.

“Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a screen grab of Cox’s character wearing the dress during a season eight episode.

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore. I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves,” she told People magazine in 2021.

Coco Arquette also said earlier this year how disappointed she was that Cox didn’t save any of her outfits.

“She didn’t actually save anything for me from the nineties. It’s actually very rude,” Arquette said during a joint interview with Cox for Refinery29.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, those outfits.’ No, I don’t have them.”