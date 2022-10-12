Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CVS has revealed that it will be reducing its prices on menstrual products, with the company covering the sales tax on them.

In a statement shared on Wednesday, the pharmacy announced their initiative to help improve women’s access to period care by “reducing” the price of the brand’s menstrual products.

“Women deserve quality when it comes to the products they may need each month,” the site said. “We’ve reduced the price on CVS Health brand period products by 25 per cent in core CVS Pharmacy locations.”

CVS went on to note that in order to decrease the price of its menstrual products, the company will be covering the sales tax that is placed on them.

“We’re paying the tax on period products on behalf of our customers where and when possible, and are working to help eliminate the tax nationwide,” the website said.

The pharmacy will be covering the sales tax for a variety of its products, including “CVS Health brand tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups at core locations”. This coverage will be effective in certain states on or before Thursday 13 October.

As of 5 October, CVS has been paying the sales tax on period products in Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

However, CVS also noted that the states who are and aren’t covering the sales tax on menstrual products are “subject to change”.

Speaking to CBS about the price change, a spokesperson for CVS explained how the company is working even further towards covering the sales tax on menstrual products in even more states.

“There are laws in 13 states that prohibit any organisation from covering the tax on any product, and CVS is working through operational matters in Arizona and hope to be able to cover the tax in the future,” they said in an email.

CVS is also working with other organisations to get rid of menstrual taxes all together, per CBS.

The MinuteClinic at CVS stores will be offering a variety of services related to people’s menstrual cycles, including “irregular period evaluations, Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) services, [and] treatment of menopausal symptoms”.

While CVS is making this change, this won’t necessarily be the case for other stores, as there are 22 states in America that still charge a sales tax on menstrual products, per Alliance For Period Supplies. This regular sales tax has also been referred to as the “tampon tax,” which is applied to an item that is known as “non-luxury necessities”. The types of “necessities” include tampons, pads, panty liners, menstrual cups.

There has also been gender-based price discrimination between men and women, when it comes to the price of personal care products, which is known as the “pink tax”. This term refers to the increased price women pay for specific products, like razors, tooth brushes, shaving cream or body wash

The Independent has reached out to CVS for comment.