Darius Jackson has dismissed reports that he “deleted” his Twitter account over the backlash to his comments about Keke Palmer’s outfit.

Jackson, who is Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her child, has been criticised this week after he “shamed” the actor for an outfit she wore to an Usher concert.

A clip of the Nope actor, 29, being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency was shared on social media, in which Palmer could be seen wearing a sheer black dress with a black bodysuit underneath.

She was shown dancing and hugging the singer while he crooned his hit 2010 song “There Goes My Baby”.

Jackson, also 29, shared the video on his Twitter account and commented: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

Fans were quick to criticise Jackson for appearing to shame Palmer despite previously posting videos celebrating her body on his Instagram Stories.

Jackson, who has reportedly been dating Palmer since 2021, doubled down on his opinion, later tweeting: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Darius Jackson’s intitial comment about Kiki Palmer’s outfit (@dvulton / Twitter)

On Thursday (6 July), multiple outlets reported that Jackson had deleted his Twitter account following the backlash, only for Jackson to return to Twitter and mock the reports.

Quote tweeting a post made by gossip account Pop Crave, which stated that Jackson had deactivated his account, Jackson wrote: “Y’all thought.”

Darius Jackson dismisses reports he deactivated his Twitter account following the backlash (@dvulton / Twitter)

Meanwhile, Palmer has been praised for her unbothered reaction to Jackson’s comments.

Instead of addressing the comments, she shared several glammed-up photos of herself wearing the outfit in question with the caption: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

Fans applauded the Hustlers star for showcasing her sheer outfit despite receiving criticism from her own boyfriend, with whom she shares five-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson together in May (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“YES MAAM!!!! You don’t criticise the mother of your children publicly. End of discussion,” commented internet personality Christian Walker.

“If unbothered by the mess was a person,” one fan wrote.

“Keke said ‘so anyways’,” another user joked.

Palmer is an American actor best known for her roles in films Nope, Hustlers and playing Kira in the TV series Insecure. Jackson is a fitness instructor.