Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson branded ‘insecure’ for shaming her outfit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend and father of her child, Darius Jackson, has been criticised after he shamed the actor for an outfit she wore to an Usher concert.

A clip of the Nope star, 29, being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency was shared on social media.

Palmer wore a sheer black dress with a black bodysuit underneath and was seen dancing and hugging the singer while he crooned his hit 2010 song “There Goes My Baby”.

Jackson, also 29, shared the video on his Twitter account and commented: “It’s the outfit tho [sic]… you a mom.”

Fans were quick to berate the fitness instructor for appearing to shame Palmer despite previously posting videos celebrating her body on his Instagram Stories.

“Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” one person said.

“Unless there is a ring on that woman’s finger, you don’t have a place, man,” another wrote. “And even if y’all was married [sic], not a solid look publicly shaming the mother of your child for her outfit choice.

“Possession doesn’t usually go well in relationships and you’re with an extremely famous person. Better grow thicker skin.”

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

A third added: “So – she’s a new mom? And? She looks SO great and is having a great time and not even doing too much. Instead of being dope and gassing new mama having fun, you chose to try and check her with a gossip blog quote, in front of the world? Why did you feel compelled to do such a thing?”

Jackson doubled down on his opinion, later tweeting: “We live in a generation where the man of the family doesn’t want the wife and mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others and he gets told how much of a hater he is.

“This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

(Twitter/Darius Jackson)

But fans were displeased with his explanation, with one person declaring: “This tweet is more embarrassing to your family than the outfit was.”

Another said: “Sir. Imagine pouting about being the man of the family – but trying to embarrass and check your Queen on her outfit while out with the girls at the Usher show. Whew. Yeah, big man energy right there. Real good family leadership you’ve got going on here.”

Palmer has not yet addressed her boyfriend’s statements publicly. The Independent has contacted her for comment.

The couple have been dating since 2021 and welcomed son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson in February this year. In an Instagram post announcing his birth, she shared several photos and clips to give fans a glimpse at their first 48 hours as new parents.

She wrote in the caption: “Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating. ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favourite.

“We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!”

In April, the Alice star celebrated her postpartum body six weeks after giving birth and thanked her newborn son for changing her body.

She filmed herself in the mirror and told fans that pregnancy gave her curves she never had before, stating: “Hips? NEVER HAD EM! Boobs? Never had em! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son.”