Fans are gushing over how Barry Keoghan was “distracted” by his rumoured girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, while posing at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party.

The 31-year-old actor attended the event in Beverly Hills on 10 March following the 96th annual Academy Awards. While on the red carpet, he posed only mere steps away from Carpenter, as shown in videos shared on social media.

In one clip shared on TikTok by a fan, the Saltburn star could be seen smiling for the camera while wearing a black and white pattern jacket, a white mesh tank top, and dark pants. As he moved down the red carpet, Carpenter followed behind as she wore a black gown featuring a sheer, glitter skirt.

Keoghan appeared to notice his rumoured girlfriend next to him, as he was seen in the clip looking over at Carpenter instead of paying attention to the camera in front of him. With Keoghan’s head turned to the side, photographers continued to call out his name in an apparent effort for him to look forward.

He then acknowledged his lack of focus towards the paparazzi on the red carpet, saying: “Sorry, I’m distracted.”

On X, formerly Twitter, fans gushed over Keoghan expressing that he was distracted while continuing to look towards the “Nonsense” singer on the red carpet.

“Barry Keoghan saying ‘sorry I’m distracted’ while he looks at Sabrina is INSANE,” one person wrote.

“‘Sorry I’m distracted’ while looking at Sabrina… oh Barry Keoghan, I am loving your game,” another quipped, while a third wrote: “This energy or nothing pls!!!”

Other people went on to praise Keoghan for appearing to be focused on his rumoured girlfriend during the after party.

“That’s a real man, your honour,” one wrote, while another quipped: “Oh he’s down bad for Sabrina, I love it.”

While inside the after party, Carpenter and Keoghan also had the opportunity to strike a pose together. The rumoured couple were pictured with their hands covering their mouths, while the singer had her arm wrapped over his shoulder. Fans also spotted that he was wearing a friendship bracelet to the event, with a heart-shaped charm and letters that appeared to spell out the singer’s name, “Sabrina”.

Carpenter and Keoghan have been romantically linked since December after they were seen in a Los Angeles parking lot together. According to the Daily Mail, the two had just left a “romantic” dinner. However, at this point, Keoghan hadn’t confirmed his split from his then-girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, who he shares one-year-old son Brando with.

However, Keoghan made it clear he and Sandro were no longer together in his January 2024 GQ cover story. That same month, he and the “Feather” singer were caught out together at Luna Luna, an interactive amusement park in Los Angeles.

While neither Keoghan nor Carpenter have confirmed their relationship, their sweet moment at the Oscars came after he supported her at her concert. Fans spotted the actor at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Singapore last week, where Carpenter was the show’s opener. Following her set, the Disney Channel alum was captured leaving the stage and giving Keoghan a sweet hug.