Sienna Miller reflects on ‘madness and chaos’ of Jude Law relationship

Sienna Miller has spoken candidly about the media circus that surrounded her past relationship with actor Jude Law.

The 42-year-old British actor recently recalled the “madness and chaos” of her romance with the Sherlock Holmes star, which began after they met in 2003 while filming the movie, Alfie. In an interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden on 23 May, Miller described their whirlwind romance as “the most surreal experience”.

“It’s so surreal to look back and imagine, or even to look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in my life all the time,” she explained to host James Corden.

“It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them,” Miller said, referring to tabloids. “The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers, that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory.”

The former couple dated for nearly one year before getting engaged on Christmas Day 2004. However, a very public scandal revealed in 2005 that Law had cheated on his then-fiancée with his children’s nanny, Daisy Wright. At the time, The Talented Mr Ripley star was a father to his three children with ex-wife, Sadie Frost.

The Layer Cake actor explained that she was “so madly in love” with the Oscar nominee, but noted that she had “very little agency” with how she was portrayed in the media.

“It was in many ways the most exciting moment. I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly,” said Miller, who was just 23 at the start of her relationship with Law.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law at the London premiere of ‘Alfie’ in October 2004 ( Getty Images )

Miller was relentlessly hounded by paparazzi in the fallout of their relationship and had also been a victim of multiple phone hacking scandals, at one point claiming that The Sun had obtained medical records of her terminated pregnancy in 2005.

However, she admitted that she feels “very lucky to kind of still be here” after “drinking too much” and “going out too much” to cope with the media attention.

“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos,” she told Corden. “You’re dealing with aggression and violence, and you’re a piece of prey and you’re being hunted every day, so you’re paranoid.”

The mother of two continued: “It was just an ouroboros of kind of mess and a lot of chaos, personally, with our relationship. I think everything fed into itself and it just became this very unmanageable energy.”

Although Miller and Law called it quits in 2006, they did rekindle their romance in 2009 before ending things for good in 2011. Later that year, she sparked a relationship with actor Tom Sturridge and welcomed their daughter, Marlowe, in July 2012. The pair broke up in 2015.

In August 2023, it was reported Miller was expecting her second child with boyfriend Oli Green, who is 14 years her junior. She gave birth to another girl, whose name has not been publicly revealed, in December last year.