Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has credited sauerkraut as one of the foods that has been helping him during his recovery from cancer.

The TV chef, who has been a working duo with friend Si King since 2004, was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Due to the illness, Myers took months off of work, meaning that his television appearances were rare as he focused on treatment.

Last month, he and King made a joint appearance on This Morning in a return to their working schedule. Myers said that getting back into the swing of work and life is a privilege, which makes him appreciate “every breath”.

“It’s unbelievable to be back,” he told The Mirror earlier this week. “Every breath I take now is just refreshing and fabulous. It varies really what food I’ve been having.

“At some stage I need to put weight on, but I need things to boost my immune system.”

Speaking at the Fortnum and Mason Food and Drink Awards on Thursday (11 May), where he and King were named Personalities of the Year, Myers detailed the foods that he has been eating recently in a bid to maximise his health.

“So I’ve been eating a lot of sauerkraut,” he told the publication. “It really works for me – sauerkraut, kimchi and meatballs. I live by it. It’s a probiotic and good for the immune system and keeps you regular. I love it. It’s the healthy eating that does it.”

The Hairy Bikers released a cookbook that sings the praises of healthy eating last month, titled The Hairy Dieter: Eat Well Every Day.

In March, Myers opened up about the gruelling nature of chemotherapy. The treatment affected his ability to walk, meaning that he had to re-learn how to do so after undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy.