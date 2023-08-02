David Beckham reveals he let his 12-year-old daughter Harper do his makeup

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has revealed that he let his 12-year-old daughter, Harper, give him a makeover.

The former professional footballer, 48, took to Instagram on Monday 31 July to share a snap of himself and his daughter, who he shares with wife Victoria Beckham. In the image, Harper could be seen standing in front of her father, as she used a makeup pencil on his face. David was seen looking upwards, seemingly in response to the eyeliner Harper was applying.

He poked fun at his child’s decision to give him a makeover in the caption, writing: “Daddy apparently needed a little powder and contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was )...My little makeup artist.”

David’s photo has since gone viral, as it has amassed more than 1m likes. In the comments of the post, many fans praised Harper for doing her father’s makeup, while others poked fun at David’s apparent confession that he didn’t know what the two cosmetics products were, despite his wife’s successful makeup line.

“Loved this moment. Never witnessed such a moment of David with the boys. Love the feminist men who support women in their lives,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Yes Harper,” along with the clapping hands emoji.

A third fan quipped: “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is.”

Along with Harper, Victoria and David are the parents of three sons, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

David’s new photo with Harper comes weeks after he celebrated her birthday on Instagram. Alongside a series of videos of his daughter, he captioned the post shared on 10 July: “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. Keep being beautiful inside and out. You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”

Meanwhile, on 10 July, Victoria shared her own tribute to Harper on her birthday. “Happy Birthday Harper Seven,” the fashion designer wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which included photos of her daughter hanging out on a playground. “The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much.”

Earlier in July, Victoria and David, who’ve been married since 1999, also celebrated the occasion with a party at the Prada Caffè in Harrods. For the occasion, Harper was pictured wearing a silk lilac slip dress with lace trim from her mother’s fashion label, along with sneakers and a $1,215 (£950) Prada Re-Edition handbag.

The mother of four shared photos from the party on her Instagram account, including a picture of her and Harper with their arms around each other, as well as one of the birthday girl with her brothers Romeo and Cruz.

Victoria has also been open about her close relationship with Harper on social media, as the singer previously described her daughter as her “number one muse”. In January, she shared a mirror selfie of herself and Harper, who was wearing a strapless ombre gown, along with a caption that read: “Mummy loved creating this dress for you.”

However, according to Victoria, Harper hasn’t always been a fan of her mother’s fashion choices. During an interview withVogue Australia last year, Victoria shared her daughter’s thoughts about the Spice Girls’ iconic miniskirts, with the singer - formerly known as Posh Spice - explaining that Harper is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”.

“She actually said to me recently: ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” the designer recalled. “And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said: ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said: ‘Absolutely not’. We’ll see.”