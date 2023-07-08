Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David and Victoria Beckham have celebrated their daughter Harper’s 12th birthday a couple of days earlier with a party at the Prada Caffè in Harrods.

The couple’s only daughter will turn a year older on Monday 10 July. She wore a silk lilac slip dress with lace trim from Victoria’s label, with sporty trainers and a sparkly £950 Prada Re-Edition handbag.

The proud designer shared snaps from the party on her Instagram account, including a snap of her and Harper with their arms around one another, as well as the birthday girl with her famous footballer father and brothers Romeo and Cruz.

Victoria wrote in the caption: “Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) Prada party for Harper Seven CHIC!”

Harper was also pictured beaming with a large personalised cake in front of her, with 12 tall white candles waiting to be blown out.

Fans praised Harper for her style and wished her a happy birthday.

“You can just tell that she’s a genuine good kid! Happy birthday Harper!” one person wrote.

Another said: “She’s so tall now! What a lovely young lady she’s become.”

The luxurious Prada Caffè features pistachio-coloured walls and interiors, with black-and-white checkerboard floors and marble tables. The themed café opened in March and promises to bring a taste of Milan to Harrods.

It comes after Victoria and David marked their 24th wedding anniversary last week with three of their four children. Their eldest son Brooklyn lives in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The couple married on 4 July 1999 in a ceremony at Ireland’s Luttrellstown Castle. They paid tribute to one another on social media by posting throwback photographs of each other and sharing sweet messages.

Victoria previously described Harper as her “number one muse” and has created designs especially for her.

In January, she shared a mirror selfie of her and Harper, with the then-11-year-old in a strapless ombre gown and sneakers. She wrote: “Mummy loved creating this dress for you.”

However, Harper doesn’t always share her former pop star mother’s sartorial tastes. Last year, Victoria revealed just what her daughter thought of the Spice Girls’ iconic miniskirts.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the Spice Girl formerly known as Posh Spice said her daughter is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”.

“She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,” Victoria recalled. “And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.

“I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said, ‘Absolutely not’. We’ll see.”

In the same interview Victoria revealed that she was concerned that Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.

She said that her daughter was not allowed on social media yet, but she was concerned about “how cruel people can be”.

“She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends,” Victoria said. “But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie.”