Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’

Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.

The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.

In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled detailing.

“My number one #VBMuse,” Victoria captioned the photo. “Mummy loved creating this dress for you.”

The post prompted praise from Victoria’s followers, with many happy to see the mother-daughter duo.

“Lovely mother-daughter photo,” one fan wrote, while another said: “I love these mum and Harper moments.”

Others were appreciative of the 11-year-old’s style, and her decision to pair the gown with sneakers.

“I love that Harper has these beautiful dresses and trainers with them,” one person commented, while someone else wrote: “Harper’s style with the trainers. Very cool!”

“Love Harper’s outfit! I wish I could pull off a dress and trainers,” another person added.

This is not the first time Victoria has paid tribute to her daughter as her muse, as the singer previously described the 11 year old as her “style icon” while away on a family holiday.

However, despite the praise for her daughter’s fashion sense, Victoria previously revealed that Harper doesn’t feel the same way about her mother’s style, especially when it comes to her Spice Girls days. According to Victoria, Harper thinks her Spice Girls miniskirts were “unacceptable” and “too short,” with the 48 year old admitting that her daughter was “disgusted” by the clothing choices.

“She actually said to me recently: ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” Victoria told Vogue Australia last year. “And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said: ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ She said: ‘Absolutely not.’”

Victoria’s recent post also included a photo of the designer posing with model Isabela Grutman, who could be seen wearing a pale blue gown with cutouts from her brand.

“I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!!” Victoria wrote, adding: “You look incredible!”