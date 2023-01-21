Mel B recalls ‘embarrassing’ encounter with Prince William at Buckingham Palace

Mel B has shared an "embarrassing" encounter she had with Prince William at Buckingham Palace when she was honoured with an MBE.

The Spice Girls star revealled that her former bandmate Victoria Beckham made a dress for her specifically for the occasion.

However, the dress was designed with a slit across the chest, something that became a bit awkward when it was time for the prince to pin her medal.

"I think she knew! She did a number on me," the 47-year-old said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.