Who is in the Royal Box on the sixth day of Wimbledon?

It has nearly been a full week of Wimbledon, as the tennis tournament is well into its sixth day.

Today (Saturday 8 July) will see the last Brit standing in the singles, Katie Boulter, playing against reigning champion Elena Rybakina.

It comes after Andy Murray was left devastated after two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas that saw him defeated by the Greek player. The Scottish athlete questioned his motivation to keep going and said that while he doesn’t have plans to stop playing, this defeat “will take a little while to get over”.

Brits Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were also knocked out of the tournament on Friday.

Above the mingling crowds in the Royal Box, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the course of the next two weeks, including members of the royal family as well as celebrities and public figures.

So far, the Royal Box has seen the likes of Wicked star Idina Menzel, former Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar, David Cameron, David Beckham, astronaut Tim Peake, Bear Grylls, retired tennis player Roger Federerz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon in its seats.

Several members of the royal family have also been spotted, including Prince Michael of Kent, the Duchess of Gloucester, and the Princess of Wales, who is the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

The Prince and Princess of Wales are regular occupants of the Royal Box during tennis season, as are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

In contrast, King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely make an appearance at Wimbledon. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was last seen at the tournament in 2012, where he watched Federer’s match against Fabio Fognini. Prior to that, he had not attended Wimbledon since 1970.

Here’s everything we know about the biggest names in the Royal Box for the fifth day of Wimbledon 2023.

Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker and his son Tobias arriving on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon (PA)

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker will be at Wimbledon today with his son, Tobias. The 62-year-old Match of the Day presenter also attended the tournament on Friday (7 July), where he reunited with his ex-wife Danielle Bux’s daughter Ella, with whom he has stayed on good terms with eight years after he separated from her mother.

Beth Mead

Beth Mead poses after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales, for services to football after winning the 2022 European Championship with England (Getty Images)

English professional footballer Beth Mead will be seated in the Royal Box with her partner and fellow Arsenal teammate Viv Miedema. Mead won BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in 2022, while Miedema is known as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Women’s Super League.

Sue Barker

Sue Barker attends the "Sky Women In Film And TV Awards" 2022 at the London Hilton on December 02, 2022 (Getty Images)

Former TV presenter and professional tennis player is a regular at Wimbledon and this year is no different. During her playing career, she won 15 WTA Tour singles titles, including at the 1976 French Open. She will be in the Royal Box with her friend, Ross King.

Leah Williamson

England's midfielder Leah Williamson celebrates after winning with her team at the end of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final football match between England and Sweden (AFP via Getty Images)

Leah Williamson, English pro footballer for Arsenal, is at Wimbledon with her father David Williamson. She was appointed an OBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to association football.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott and Shelly Unitt arriving on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday July 8, 2023 (PA)

Jill Scott and her fiancée Shelly Unitt will be seated in the Royal Box today. The couple have been together for almost seven years. Scott contributed to the FA Women’s Cup victory in 2010 and is also known for being crowned “Queen of the Jungle” after she won the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2022.

Billie Jean King

Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023 (AP)

Former world number one tennis player Billie Jean King is in the first row of the Royal Box at Wimbledon today. She famously won the Battle of the Sexes tennis match against the 55-year-old Bobby Riggs when she was 29, in 1973. King won 39 major titles throughout her career and was the US captain in the Federation Cup for three years.