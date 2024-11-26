Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian and author David Walliams has opened up about his gender identity and sexuality, saying that he would identify as non-binary if he were younger.

The 53-year-old has previously hinted at being pansexual, in his book Inside Little Britain, and has said he believes that sexuality ”can change over the years”.

“I wrote a book called ‘The Boy in the Dress’ 15 years ago, which was sort of seen as a bit more daring then,” he began in an interview on the Uncomfortable Conversations with Josh Szeps podcast.

“I’ve always sort of felt like celebrating difference, so I’ve always thought it’s exciting,” he said of more progressive attitudes towards gender and sexuality.

The Little Britain star then reflected on how he would identify himself if he was younger.

“I sort of think, where would I be positioning myself maybe, if I was now 19 or 20,” he said.

“Because I went to Bristol University and did a drama degree. And I think that course is where you’re probably… if there’s a group of people who are going to be most interested in that sort of area, most drawn to that area, it’s probably going to be drama students.”

“What do you think you would be doing if you were 19?” Szeps asked.

Walliams explained that he would identify as non-binary if he were younger ( Getty Images for The Mediterrane )

Walliams responded, “I don’t know. I mean, I think in a way I’d probably say I’m non-binary, I think. Probably. I don’t know exactly.

“But I mean, it’s interesting. So I had this girlfriend at the end of university and we used to go out - I used to go out - we used to go to like gay clubs and dance for like six hours and I’d be wearing like a skirt or stuff like that.”

Walliams who has called himself “Britain’s most famous bi-curious comedian” then talked about his experiences, as he said “Yeah, I’d say so” when asked if he had experimented with men.

“But again, it almost feels strange because these things were such a big deal to talk about back then,” he continued.

Comparing himself to his co-star Matt Lucas, who identifies as gay, he said he was “more camp than him”. Walliams explained that due to his “love of gay culture”, he feels that “sometimes I think my life would’ve been easier if I were just gay.”