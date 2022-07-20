Demi Moore reflects on turning 60 years old: ‘It feels very liberating’

Demi Moore is embracing her age as she prepares to turn 60 years old in November. In the latest issue of People, the iconic actress called out society’s standards of beauty for women as they age.

Moore, 59, opened up about the inspiration behind her latest collection for Andie swimwear, which launched 7 July.

"It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older," she recently told the outlet. "We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy."

The mother of three also shared how turning 60 years old has made her feel more alive than ever. "Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating,” she said.

“When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever,” Moore added.

Demi Moore’s decades-long career has not only spanned film and television, but fashion too. The Ghost actress was recently spotted at runway shows for Stella McCartney and Chloe, and has even walked in shows for Fendi and Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty. But when it comes to Moore’s at-home style, she prefers a pair of baggy overalls.

"I do appreciate fashion, and I have a relationship with designers who I respect and admire. But I still feel like a little kid who gets to dress up and who I am at heart is a grubby 12-year-old boy who really likes to just be comfortable and wear baggy clothes,” she said. "When I’m in Idaho, it’s generally overalls all day, every day. That’s as much me as wearing a super-gorgeous red carpet gown or a chic designer outfit front row at fashion week.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Moore isolated in her Idaho home with her “blended family” – daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 and her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore credits her three daughters for inspiring her sense of style.

"When they’re being themselves, that’s the most inspiring for me,” she said. “I saw my youngest daughter wearing this vintage Japanese silk robe out, and I looked at it and said, ‘Is that from my storage?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I liberated it.’ At the end, it’s going to all go to them anyway, so why not let them dip in?"

Fans of Moore have often praised the actress for maintaining a healthy relationship with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has been married to his second wife Emma Heming Lewis for 13 years. The Die Hard star is also a father to his two young daughters: Mabel, nine and Evelyn, seven.

In March, Bruce Willis’ family announced he is “stepping away” from acting following an aphasia diagnosis. Demi Moore shared a joint family statement on Instagram at the time, explaining that Willis had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”