Demi Moore has provided a health update on her ex-husband Bruce Willis, as she and fellow actor Drew Barrymore reflected on their early encounters with the action star.

Moore, 61, shares three daughters with Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last year.

Willis and Moore met during the premiere of the action-comedy film Stakeout. They got married in 1987 after a whirlwind four-month romance, before announcing their split in 1998 due to “irreconcilable differences”.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host recalled filming with Willis on the set of Charlie’s Angels in 2003.

“When we did Charlie’s Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film, and we got to work with him,” Barrymore recalled.

Moore, who also starred in the film said, “I totally forgot about that.”

Moore and Willis split in 1998 and share three children

They remembered knowing Willis from his time as a bartender at Cafe Central in New York. Barrymore then went on to ask Moore how the Die Hard actor was now doing.

“I think he’s doing, you know, given the givens, he is in a stable place,” The Substance star explained.

“You know, it’s what I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.

“And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in LA, I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.”

It was first revealed in March 2022 that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that can lead to difficulties comprehending, speaking, reading or writing.

Bruce Willis cuddles his grandchild in a video shared earlier this year

Last year, his daughter Rumer provided an update in which she explained he had received a “more specific” diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a “rare and aggressive” form of the disease.

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias that mainly affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain which are responsible for such things as personality, behaviour, language and speech, according to Dementia UK.

Earlier this year, Moore shared a touching tribute to the father of her children on his 69th birthday.

Moore shared three pictures, showing the pair having a chat on the sofa, Willis playing with his grandaughter, and an old photograph of him with his three daughters.

She captioned the post with the message, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you.”