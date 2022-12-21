Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Demi Moore is celebrating the fact that she is about to become a grandmother after her daughter Rumer Willis announced she is expecting her first child.

Rumer, who is Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis’s eldest daughter, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in an Instagram post on Tuesday (20 December).

The Ghost star posted the same photograph of Thomas kissing Rumer’s growing belly on her own Instagram account to mark the occasion. This will be Moore and Willis’s first grandchild.

She wrote in the caption: “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Moore’s famous friends were quick to congratulate her on the forthcoming new arrival to her family.

Gwyneth Paltrow commented: “I’m into this phase for you.”

Meanwhile, US journalist Maria Shriver welcomed Moore “to the club” and added a string of red heart emojis.

Michelle Pfeiffer also offered her congratulations, while Lucy Liu said: “I love it! Congrats to both mums!”

Rumer’s sister, Scout LaRue Willis, also posted about the pregnancy and could barely contain her excitement.

She wrote: “Thank you Rumer and Derek for co-creating my new best friend.”

Moore and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three adult daughters together, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Upon turning 60 earlier this year, the Indecent Proposal star called out society’s standards of beauty for women as they get older.

She released her latest collection for Andie swimwear in July and told People: “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older. We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”

Moore said that turning 60 “feels very liberating”, adding: “When I think of my grandmother at 60, she, in a way, seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”