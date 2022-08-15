Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A devoted Dua Lipa fan has revealed how he used a shirt to propose to the singer, who graciously turned him down at one of her concerts.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by @dulapeepguy detailed how he made his own t-shirt in honour of Lipa and to wear at her “Future Nostalgia” tour.

The 26-year-old singer could then be seen in a bedazzled bodysuit and walking on the stage. As she had her microphone in her hand, she noticed the TikTok user in the crowd and called out his outfit.

“You have a nice t-shirt. What’s that? Is that ‘Marry me Dula Peep?’” she asked, as the apparel had a reference to her viral nickname, which has been gifted to her over the years by Wendy Williams.

The camera was then directed towards @dulapeepguy, who had a huge smile on his face. The “One Kiss” singer graciously turned down his marriage request, before offering to sing a song to him.

“Unfortunately, I can’t marry you,” she said. “But I can dedicate this song to you if you like.”

The fan then asked, “for me?”

Lipa responded: “For you.” He went on to tell her that he loved her, before she told him that she loved him too.

Lipa playfully bent down and danced while looking at the TikToker, as she sang her next song, “Good In Bed”.

The video was also reuploaded to @duafver, a fan account dedicated to content about Lipa. As of 15 August, the clip on the account has more than 4.7m views, with TikTok users expressing how they’d feel if they were noticed by the “Levitating”’ singer.

“If i were him i’d be crying myself to sleep,” one wrote.

“What I would give to have Dua Lipa dedicate a song to me,” another added.

Other fans went on to simply share how much they love Lipa and praised her.

“She is the cutest human being alive,” one wrote.

“Gawd.. she’s dreamy,” another wrote.

A third person said: “Crushing it with that outfit.”