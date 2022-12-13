Fans claim Jack Harlow ‘manifested’ relationship with Dua Lipa amid dating rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Harlow fans are applauding the singer for allegedly “manifesting” a relationship with Dua Lipa after reports suggested the pair are dating.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Lipa, 27, is “dating” Harlow, 24. The news of the rumoured relationship comes after the rapper released a song titled “Dua Lipa” on his latest album in May.

According to Harlow, before releasing the song, which includes the lyrics “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” he reached out to the British-Albanian singer over FaceTime for her blessing. However, he admitted at the time that Lipa was “kinda thrown off” by the entire situation.

“She was like: ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay,’” he recalled during an appearance on the Breakfast Club. “She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

However, despite the awkward interaction, the pair reportedly hit it off when they met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles in November, according to Page Six. Sources told the outlet that the singers have been in “constant communication” since, and that Harlow flew to New York to meet Lipa after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday.

On social media, the rumours that the pair are dating have been met with excitement from fans, with many suggesting that Harlow’s song was the catalyst for the alleged relationship.

“Jack Harlow really manifested dating Dua Lipa,” one person tweeted, while another said: “If Jack Harlow can manifest his relationship, so can I.”

According to someone else, “Jack Harlow is proof that manifestation works”.

Others were simply happy for the rumoured couple, with one person revealing that they “love this for him”.

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic about the news, as fans of both Harlow and Lipa expressed jealousy over the rumoured relationship.

“Finding out Jack Harlow is dating Dua Lipa just ruined my morning,” one person claimed, while another joked: “I can’t believe Dua Lipa left me for Jack Harlow.”

The reports of a relationship between the singers come after rumours circulated last month that the “Levitating” singer was dating former late-night host Trevor Noah, after they were spotted together in New York City in September.

However, Noah appeared to laugh off the rumours that he and Lipa were romantically involved during a November interview with the Hollywood Reporter, while the singer clarified that she was “single” during the 7 October episode of the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” Lipa said at the time. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

Lipa previously dated Anwar Hadid, after the pair met in 2019. The couple ended their relationship in 2021, after more than two years together.

As for Harlow’s dating history, the rapper was previously romantically linked to Addison Rae in April 2021.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Harlow and Lipa for comment.