Eiza González defends Jennifer Lopez against ‘bullying’ criticism

Eiza González has defended Jennifer Lopez against “bullying” after she canceled her tour amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The Mexican actor, 34, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to call out “disturbing and heartbreaking” comments from internet trolls mocking the “On the Floor” singer. As she reshared an Instagram post announcing that Lopez had canceled her North American tour, González wrote alongside the post urging social media users to “be kind” to others.

“I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking,” González wrote on Instagram, referring to Lopez. “How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying being mean about them?”

The Baby Driver star continued: “People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye.”

González noted that “the world is a pretty complicated place” and encouraged her followers that “the best thing we could be doing now is be kind.”

“We have no clue what people are experiencing,” she concluded her statement.

Eiza González defends Jennifer Lopez from critics ( Instagram / Eiza Gonzalez )

The 3 Body Problem actor’s comments come after Lopez announced she was canceling her “This Is Me... Live” summer tour to spend time with her family. In a statement to fans via the OnTheJLo site, the 54-year-old singer said: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She added: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Lopez’s tour was set to run across North America from June to August 2024 in support of her latest album, This Is Me... Now, released in February. However, the cancellation came amid reports of slow ticket sales.

Not only did the Hustlers star cancel her tour, but she’s also been the subject of rumors surrounding her marriage to actor Ben Affleck. Last month, multiple outlets reported that Lopez and Affleck – who tied the knot in July 2022 – are experiencing “issues” in their marriage, with some sources claiming the Gone Girl star has moved out of their $60m home in Beverly Hills.

The speculation intensified when fans pointed out that the couple hadn’t been photographed together in two months, only for Lopez and Affleck to step out together just days later.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 after calling off their prior engagement in 2002. The “I’m Real” singer has recently been spotted solo during several outings, such as promoting her new Netflix film Atlas and attending the 2024 Met Gala.

At a recent press event for Atlas in Mexico City, Lopez’s co-star Simu Liu defended her from a question about whether stories about her divorce are “real,” saying: “OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

Lopez then told the reporter who’d asked the question: “You know better than that.”