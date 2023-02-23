Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a clip in which she accurately guessed the name of Paris Hilton’s newborn son with Carter Reum, over a year ago.

On Wednesday (22 February), she posted a video from Hilton’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on 27 January 2022 on Instagram. In the clip, DeGeneres tries to guess the baby’s name.

“You said you’ll have two or three [children]”, will they also be named a country or a city or something like that to go along with you?” DeGeneres asks Hilton, 42.

The hotel heiress confirmed that was her plan, but refused to divulge her chosen name because “I’m scared someone will steal the name”.

She also told DeGeneres “no one I know” has that name, prompting the talk show host to start guessing what the “brand new” moniker could be.

“Argentina?” DeGeneres asks.

“Not telling you,” Hilton replies, before the Emmy winner announces an ad break.

“I’ll guess it, I will,” she tells Hilton. “Phoenix?” DeGeneres tries again, which is what Hilton and Reum have named their firstborn.

DeGeneres captioned her Instagram post: “I named Paris Hilton’s baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!”

Hilton on Wednesday (22 February) announced that she and Reum had decided to name their baby – born in January via surrogacy – Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

She shared the news during the latest episode of her podcast This Is Paris, while reading an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir.

“We plan to name him Phoenix, a name I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” Hilton read from the book, titled Paris: The Memoir.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points but more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she continued. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

During the episode, Hilton also said the baby’s middle name “Barron” is in honour of her late grandfather Barron Hilton.