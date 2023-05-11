Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elliot Page has shared a powerful message about gratitude after posting a shirtless photo baring his chest scars.

The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday 10 May, where he opened up about past feelings of dysphoria and the “joy” he feels after undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T,” Page captioned the shirtless selfie. “It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body.”

“I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon,” he said, adding the hashtag #transjoy.

Page’s post was immediately flooded with supportive comments. Many people praised the Umbrella Academy star for being vulnerable about his transition.

“So grateful to witness this new and free expression of you!” wrote one person in the comments section.

Others took the opportunity to share their own experiences with receiving gender-affirming care, which is currently being restricted across the US for trans youth.

“This is hyping me up! I have top surgery in FIFTY days!” one person shared. “Thank you for this reminder!”

“This is my first summer post top surgery. Wearing tank tops is my new favorite thing. So freeing!” another said. “Thank you for being an inspiration to so many!”

“I’m a couple weeks post-op myself and you hit the nail on the head Elliot,” a third user wrote. “Thank you for sharing. So much love.”

Elliot Page publicly came out as transgender in December 2020. In a statement shared to his social media, the Juno star wrote: “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they, and my name is Elliot.”

He continued: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Since then, Page has remained open with fans about his journey. In April 2021, he revealed that he underwent a “life-saving” top surgery, a procedure for transgender men to remove breast tissue. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey at the time, Page shared how happier he felt after having top surgery, and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people.

“I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” he said.

He added that things like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower, and touching his chest made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

He added that the surgery has given him newfound energy “because it it such a freeing, freeing experience.”

“This is incredibly new. I feel like I haven’t gotten to be myself since I was 10 years old,” he said.

Elliot Page’s memoir, Pageboy, is due for release on 6 June 2023.