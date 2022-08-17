Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has seemingly shown his disapproval of ex-girlfriend Grimes’ interest in unique plastic surgeries, after she posted on Twitter about possibly getting “elf ears” and “vampire teeth”.

On Monday, the 34-year-old musician revealed that she’d made an appointment with “a great plastic surgeon” two years ago because she “thought [that she] might want to change things up by [her] mid 30s”. However, she also said that she never went through with the appointment, before asking her followers if they thought “face mods” would look good on her.

Grimes then asked her followers for even more cosmetic treatment recommendations, writing: “Also does anyone know any great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”

As she went on to elaborate about her desire to get “elf ears,” in another tweet, she also acknowledged her reservations about the surgery and how it could possibly impact her musical career.

“Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” the “Oblivion” singer asked. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I’ve wanted it my whole life. Curious about people’s experiences!”

On Tuesday, Musk, who shares two children with Grimes, responded to his ex-girlfriend’s tweet with one of his own, in which he appeared to express doubts about the plastic surgery being a good idea.

“The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside,” he wrote.

Grimes then replied to the SpaceX founder and wrote: “Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early.”

According to MedlinePlus, CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats and is “a group of technologies that give scientists the ability to change an organism’s DNA”.

It is also known as a type of genome editing, which “is used in cells and animal models in research labs to understand diseases”.

Musk and Grimes first began their relationship in 2018 before making their debut as a couple at the Met Gala that year. They welcomed their son, X Æ A-12, in May 2020, and their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl (who they call Y), via surrogate last December, two months after Musk announced their break up. In March, the singer told Vanity Fair that she and Musk have a fluid and inexplicable partnership. She also wrote on Twitter that they had broken up prior to the publication of the article and since welcoming their daughter.

The Tesla CEO was not the only one to express concerns about the surgeries, as many Twitter users encouraged Grimes not to get the plastic surgery for the sake of her career.

“I believe the music she is writing and her artistic life thanks to the ears she already has is more important than the risk of doing some permanent modification. God, don’t put your charisma after some kind of game. Don’t,” one person wrote.

However, many fans told Grimes to go for it, while assuring her the elf ears could look good on her.

“Honestly I’d go for it,” one person wrote. “Maybe I’m missing someone but I can’t think of any big-name musicians with something like that and it’d certainly make you stand out even more and get people talking. Plus it’d look bada**.”