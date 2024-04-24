Jess Glynne: I feel like I have been misunderstood and that’s something I don’t want to continue in my career

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“I’m not here to say sorry, I’m not here to say nothing, I’m just here to be me”, Jess Glynne’s soulful voice croons in the intro of her new album.

After a challenging few years personally and professionally, spent mostly out of the spotlight, the Grammy-winning singer is ensuring everyone is clear over her intention as she returns to the stage – to be unapologetically herself.

“I feel like I have been misunderstood and I think that’s something that I don’t want to continue in my career,” the 34-year-old musician reflects.

“I want people to listen to my records and understand where they’ve come from, and understand the person that I am.”

Many artists hail each album as a “new era”, but for Glynne, her life has significantly shifted since she last released an album six years ago. After she lost a close friend, a member of her team, she underwent a period of self-reflection. In this time, she realised she had grown into a different artist from the one who signed with Atlantic Records back in 2013 and so left the label and her management team.

She later found herself in pastures new at another major label, EMI, and secured management with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“I was absolutely terrified,” she admits about taking the plunge of cutting ties with her previous teams and carving out a new path.

“I was like: ‘Oh my God, what have I done?’ Massive moments of doubt, massive moments of fear because I was all alone. I’d no-one in my career supporting me at that point.”

She reveals there were several points during the past four years where she considered quitting the music industry due to the “way it made me feel, the pure slog, the scrutiny”.

But her devoted love of music continually drew her back in.

“The amount that I’ve put in and the self-belief and the fight and the battles (I’ve gone through with) myself and with people around me to get to where I am, I was like: ‘Nah man, you can’t throw it all away’,” she recalls.

By this stage, the north London-born and raised musician had already created an impressive legacy. She first broke through in 2013 as the voice on Clean Bandit’s Rather Be, which became a global hit and took home a Grammy for best dance recording.

Her husky tone with a distinctive vibrato continued to produce number one singles on collaborations with Tinie Tempah, Rudimental and Route 94, before she went on to release her 2015 debut studio album I Cry When I Laugh. It shot to the top of the charts thanks to club bops – Hold My Hand and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself – which both went to number one. Her second album in 2018 was another platinum-selling chart-topper, bolstered by earworm I’ll Be There.

The following year, she cemented her position with the upper British pop echelons further as she supported the Spice Girls on their comeback tour.

Now motivated with a new team behind her, Glynne is releasing her long-awaited third album which she has created over the last four years, titled Jess.

“It’s a very honest, vulnerable record that’s just telling stories and evoking pure emotion,” she explains.

Following the Intro, the album opens with Silly Me, a soulful tune which reflects on past mistakes. She bookends the 15-track record with another deep exploration on Promise Me, a stripped-down ballad where she seeks reassurance.

However, it is the catchy midtempo track Enough which seems to encapsulate the message of the record as she sings in the chorus: “I’m more than enough.”

“When I wrote that song, I think it was just highlighting, this is me being me unapologetic and being honest and being raw and I think that’s just how I need to lead,” she says.

“And to stop pressuring myself to be this artist or be that artist or regurgitate a song like this or be something from our past, I need to look forward and be me now…

“Through the process of leaving my previous label, my previous teams and everything that’s gone on in my personal life as well, the more that time’s gone on and things have happened, and the more that I’ve been challenged… the only thing I can do when I go in the studio and when I write is be me.

“And I think that’s why I called it Jess.”

Like many artists, the singer’s behaviour and relationships have been scrutinised over the years, which she admits has caused her to become “incredibly protective” and, at times, reclusive.

“I talk about it now and I’m like: ‘Yeah, you fricking did it, man!'” she says, as she reflects on how far she has come through “a lot of self-work and therapy”.

She adds: “You had those moments but you fought through every freaking doubt and those dark days when you couldn’t walk out the door at one point, you couldn’t be in a room with people without having a complete panic attack or meltdown, you couldn’t talk to people.’

“When I look back at what I’ve overcome and where I’ve been I’m like: ‘This is a celebration.'”

Despite the turbulence in her life, she is resolute in not letting melancholy seep into her music as she likes to “see the hope in anything”.

“I’m so grateful that I still get to do what I love,” she says.

“I’m releasing an album and I have managed to navigate my way through each challenge and I’m still standing and still doing what I love.

“And I’ve overcome all of those hurdles and I think it’s like: ‘What’s left to come?’ I don’t know.

“I’m sure there’s going to be mountains of them. But it’s nice to know that I’ve overcome those and I’ve become a stronger, more able human being in those moments because of them.”

Jess Glynne’s third studio album Jess is out on April 26 via EMI Records.