Emily Ratajkowski jokes she’ll date ‘anyone who wants to take her to dinner’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Emily Ratajkowski has taken to TikTok to let her followers know that she has a short list of requirements for her dates.

On Wednesday 13 September, the model posted a video of herself in a car to a voiceover saying the phrase, “Let’s do it” over and over again. Meanwhile, text across the screen in the TikTok reads, “Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner.”

The caption of her video reads, “grateful this period of the healing process has passed.” Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

Since being posted, the TikTok has been viewed more than two million times with over 2,000 comments. Some of the comments used her message as a signal to see if they could get a date with the model.

“Say less, I just booked us a reservation at Chili’s,” one person joked. “I volunteer,” another person wrote. Another person offered to date her as they wrote in the comments, “My mom said we can get dinner if you want.”

Other commenters praised her honesty for opening up about her romantic struggles. “You’re the REALEST for this,” one comment read. Another agreed, writing, “Hahahahah you’re so real for that.”

This isn’t the first time the model has referenced her love life and divorce on the social media platform. Last week, she said in a TikTok that women getting divorced before they turn 30 years old is “chic”.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Ratajkowski told her followers in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday 6 September. “As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

“Being in your 20s is the trenches,” she added. “There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realising that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The We Are Your Friends star said that getting divorced before turning 30 means you have “your whole life still ahead of you”.

Reassuring people who are currently “feeling stressed” about “being divorced”, the model said: “Congratulations. It’s good!”

In the caption of the post, Ratajkowski said that she personally finds it “chic to be divorced by the age of 30”.

Ratajkowski first filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Bear-McClard, with who she shares a two-year-old son, in September 2022.

At the time of the divorce, the model told Harper’s Bazaar that she was feeling “all of the emotions”.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay,” she said.