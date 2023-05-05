Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about how she’d be interested in dating a woman if the “right one” came along.

The model also said she is “more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality” as she continues to explore single life after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McLeod.

Ratajkowski, 31, said she would “love to” start dating women in a new interview with HommeGirls magazine.

“Waiting for the right one to come along,” she added. “I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!’.”

Last year, in a TikTok video, Ratajkowski appeared to come out as bisexual in a TikTok video, which showed her sitting on a green couch in response to a prompt that asked users if they owned a green couch and identified as bisexual.

Elsewhere in the interview, the model said that the current period of her life is the “first time I’ve ever been single”.

“I’m proud of myself,” Ratajkowski continued. “Younger version of myself would have probably settled for some mid dude just to have a [boyfriend]. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

The model, who has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, GQ and other magazines multiple times, has been romantically linked to several high-profile men since her split from Bear-McLeod last September.

The pair were married for four years before going their separate ways and share a son, Sylvester, who Ratajkowski gave birth to in 2021.

Ratajkowski said that while she has gone on one date through a dating app, she is grateful for friends who set her up on dates.

“I’m really open to meeting people whatever way!” she told the magazine. “But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people.”

She was recently linked to Harry Styles, after a video of them kissing in a street in Tokyo went viral on social media. Prior to that, Ratajkowski dated comedians Eric Andre and Pete Davidson, and was also seen on dates with artist Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo.

On her podcast, High Low with EmRata, the model has previously spoken out about the difficulties of dating while in the public eye and said media scrutiny has “screwed up” her ability to date casually.

Speaking to HommeGirls, she said: “I would definitely love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof.

“It’s definitely just part of the game… But now, when people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some s***. I want to have fun sometimes.”

In one episode of her podcast, released in January, Ratajkowski said it could get awkward to date multiple people at the same time because of how quickly the paparazzi get photographs of her and publish them.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she said. “So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night’, and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”