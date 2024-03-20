Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked mixed reactions with her new jewellery trend: diamond “divorce rings”.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of selfies that showcased the two rings on her fingers. Her post comes nearly two years after she announced her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a two-year-old son, Sylvester, with.

Ratajkowski’s post started with a selfie of her in a bed, while she held her hand up for the camera. She had two rings on her hand, with her ring finger showcasing a diamond rectangular-shaped ring that had a gold band. On her pinky finger, she wore another gold ring, with a large, oval-shaped diamond.

The second photo showed a close up of her two rings, while the post ended with a video of the actor, as she looked at the camera and leaned her hand on her face.

Ratajkowski then addressed what the jewellery meant to her in the caption, writing: “Divorce rings.” She then tagged the New York City-based jewellery brand that made the rings, Alison Lou.

In the comments, many people went on to praise the Gone Girl star for showing off her “divorce rings”.

“This is just … ICONIC,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “Done right.”

“If ever a post deserved a ‘love this,’ it’s this one,” a third added.

However, not everyone was on board with the new trend, as some fans questioned and criticised Ratajkowski for seemingly getting the jewellery in honour of her divorce.

“Wtf is a divorce ring,” one asked, while another Instagram user claimed: “Not a flex.”

“Bit sad really, especially when you have a child that is affected by divorce. Nothing to celebrate in my eyes but I guess we are all different!” a third person wrote.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022, four years after the pair first tied the knot. One month later, the actor spoke to The Cut about her podcast, High Low With EmRata, revealing that listeners can expect to hear some of her advice about dating and life “postdivorce”.

“I’m a single mom and I’m 31,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about relationships and marriage. We’re in this interesting moment where there’s all kinds of studies about women postdivorce and their happiness, about heterosexual marriages and how families work.”

She’s since opened up about her breakup, as she recalled in March 2023 how much she was struggling before walking away from her marriage. “I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said during an episode of the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ‘cause I was not okay.”

Ratajkowski then revealed how her life changed after the split, noting that it allowed her to get to know herself better.

“I didn’t understand that it was actually going to be so nice to come back to myself,” she said. “And like to return back to how I see the world, how I understand things, my instincts, whatever…You’ll be shocked by how much better life is.”

In September, she also shared her candid thoughts about getting divorced so young, explaining that she finds it “chic to be divorced by the age of 30”.

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” Ratajkowski said in her TikTok video. “As someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches.”