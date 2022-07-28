Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emily Ratajkowski fuels Sebastian Bear-McClard cheating rumors with cryptic Twitter likes

The supermodel is reportedly divorcing her husband amid claims he cheated

Meredith Clark
New York
Thursday 28 July 2022 20:14
Comments

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating claims

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly added fuel to the rumours she is divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims he cheated on her.

Although Ratajkowski, 31, has yet to publicly address her split from her film producer husband, the supermodel’s Twitter likes seem to confirm the end of their marriage and his alleged infidelity.

“can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata,” read one tweet that was liked by Ratajkowski.

“Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce,” said another tweet, which received support from the model.

“emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real,” another tweet read.

Recommended

Page Six reported on 15 June that the My Body author was planning to divorce Bear-McClard after he allegedly cheated on her. Ratajkowski was then spotted just days later without her wedding ring as she walked the couple’s husky-German Shepherd Colombo in New York City. She was also seen without the rings while out for a walk with the couple’s one-year-old son, Sylvester.

The pair sparked breakup rumours earlier this month when Ratajkowski appeared at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week without her husband and attended the May 2022 Met Gala solo.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been married since February 2018, after the two tied the knot during a small courthouse ceremony just weeks after confirming they were dating. The former couple then welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in