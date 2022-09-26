Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly responded to backlash she faced after sharing photos of herself and her one-year-old son in the bath together with a video of the pair dancing.

The model, 31, shared the album of photos of herself and her son Sylvester in the bathtub to Instagram on Friday, where she captioned the photos: “Loml [love of my life].”

However, the photos proved to be controversial among Ratajkowski’s followers, with some alleging that the pictures of the one year old were “inappropriate”.

“Please protect your baby from creeps! These intimate moments should stay private,” one person commented under the Instagram post, while another claimed: “This is completely inappropriate.”

While Ratajkowski did not initially address the backlash, many of the model’s famous friends came to her defence, including Tan France and Irina Shayk.

However, on Monday, the My Body author appeared to respond to the criticism with a TikTok video, in which she and the one year old, who she shares with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, danced as she lip-synched the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle”.

“This goes out to all y’all tuned in. The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf**kers,” Ratajkowski sang as she held her son, who wore red headphones, strapped to her chest in Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. “Talk about something y’all like, stop talkin’ ‘bout me. Since y’all hate a b**ch so much.”

In the caption of the video, the mother of one joked that her son was a “world traveller”.

“WORLD TRAVELLER SLY making TikToks in Charles De Gaulle,” she wrote.

The video has since been viewed more than 1.9m times, with Ratajkowski’s followers applauding the sweet video in the comments.

“Mom goals,” one person wrote, while another said: “Best momma ever.”

“You’re such a fun mom!” someone else wrote in the comments under the video.

While Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years earlier this month, did not address the backlash directly, Shayk did when she responded to a critic who claimed in the comments under the model’s photos that “not everything is for the internet”.

“Why don’t you fk off with ya bellow [sic] average personality,” Shayk wrote in response, prompting praise from France, who wrote: “@irinashaykYES IRINA!!! Couldn’t have said it better maself [sic]”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ratajkowski for comment.