The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emily Ratajkowski shares video dancing with her son after backlash over bath photos: ‘Stop talkin’ ‘bout me’
Model sparked backlash after sharing photos of herself and one-year-old son in bathtub to Instagram
Related: ‘The only man I want in my bed’: Emily Ratajkowski shares TikTok of her dog
Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly responded to backlash she faced after sharing photos of herself and her one-year-old son in the bath together with a video of the pair dancing.
The model, 31, shared the album of photos of herself and her son Sylvester in the bathtub to Instagram on Friday, where she captioned the photos: “Loml [love of my life].”
However, the photos proved to be controversial among Ratajkowski’s followers, with some alleging that the pictures of the one year old were “inappropriate”.
“Please protect your baby from creeps! These intimate moments should stay private,” one person commented under the Instagram post, while another claimed: “This is completely inappropriate.”
While Ratajkowski did not initially address the backlash, many of the model’s famous friends came to her defence, including Tan France and Irina Shayk.
However, on Monday, the My Body author appeared to respond to the criticism with a TikTok video, in which she and the one year old, who she shares with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, danced as she lip-synched the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle”.
“This goes out to all y’all tuned in. The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf**kers,” Ratajkowski sang as she held her son, who wore red headphones, strapped to her chest in Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. “Talk about something y’all like, stop talkin’ ‘bout me. Since y’all hate a b**ch so much.”
In the caption of the video, the mother of one joked that her son was a “world traveller”.
“WORLD TRAVELLER SLY making TikToks in Charles De Gaulle,” she wrote.
The video has since been viewed more than 1.9m times, with Ratajkowski’s followers applauding the sweet video in the comments.
“Mom goals,” one person wrote, while another said: “Best momma ever.”
“You’re such a fun mom!” someone else wrote in the comments under the video.
While Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband of four years earlier this month, did not address the backlash directly, Shayk did when she responded to a critic who claimed in the comments under the model’s photos that “not everything is for the internet”.
“Why don’t you fk off with ya bellow [sic] average personality,” Shayk wrote in response, prompting praise from France, who wrote: “@irinashaykYES IRINA!!! Couldn’t have said it better maself [sic]”.
The Independent has contacted a representative for Ratajkowski for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies