Irina Shayk has defended Emily Ratajkowski after the model faced backlash over an Instagram post showing her and her son taking a bath together.

On Friday, Ratajkowski, 31, uploaded a series of photos to Instagram of herself and her one-year-old son Sylvester in the bathtub. In the first photo, the model could be seen lying down in the water while the toddler stood up, with Ratajkowski covering the child’s backside with a white heart she’d drawn, while the other photos showed Sylvester hugging his mother.

“Loml [love of my life],” the mother of one captioned the photos.

However, shortly after posting the album, Ratajkowski faced criticism from some of her followers, with many questioning the appropriateness of the pictures.

“This is so weird. Okay if you wanna take a shower with your son, cute, but to pose naked with him and post it. So so weird,” one person commented.

Another person said: “Please protect your baby from creeps! These intimate moments should stay private.”

“This is completely inappropriate,” someone else claimed.

While many were critical of the post, others, including Tan France, shared their approval of the sweet moment. “Love this so much,” the Queer Eye star wrote, while Shayk initially shared a series of pink heart emojis.

The supermodel then jumped in to defend Ratajkowski from the criticism, after one person claimed in the comments that “not everything is for the internet”.

“Not everything is for the internet. We get you have to be naked for attention because your face is below average but at least respect your son’s decency,” the critic wrote in the comments under France’s post.

In response, Shayk replied directly to the commenter, with the Hercules star tagging the Instagram user and writing: “Why don’t you fk off with ya bellow [sic] average personality.”

Irina Shayk defends Emily Ratajkowski from criticism over bathtub photos with son (Instagram)

As of Monday, Shayk’s post has been liked more than 3,130 times, with many applauding the 36 year old for coming to Ratajkowski’s defence.

“Yes queen, tell her!” one person replied, while another said: “Nailed it!”

France also shared his support for the response, with the TV personality adding: “@irinashaykYES IRINA!!! Couldn’t have said it better maself [sic]”.

While Ratajkowski has not addressed the backlash directly, she appeared to respond to the criticism on TikTok on Monday when she shared a video of herself dancing with her son, who she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the video, the one year old was strapped to her chest while she lip-synced the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Tuned In Freestyle”.

“This goes out to all y’all tuned in,” Ratajkowski sang. “The hotties, the secret hotties, all you motherf**kers. Talk about something y’all like, stop talkin’ ’bout me. Since y’all hate a b**ch so much.”

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband of four years earlier this month.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ratajkowski for comment.