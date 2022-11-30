Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Thompson thinks your heart is stronger after being ‘broken 10 times’

‘There’s something about the scar tissue that makes it stronger,’ actor said

Ellie Muir
Wednesday 30 November 2022 11:51
Comments
Starring in Love Actually was 'psychotic', Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant say

Emma Thompson has said she believes that “your heart’s no good as a heart until it’s been broken 10 times”.

On Tuesday (29 November), Thompson was interviewed as part of Diane Sawyer’s ABC special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.

Sawyer hosted the primetime episode in celebration of the 20 year anniversary, where Thompson and other cast members shared their favourite memories of making the film and revealed secrets behind the original script.

The first star who makes an appearance with Sawyer is Thompson. The 63-year-old played Karen in the movie, whose husband (played by the late Alan Rickman) betrays her by becoming involved with one of his female employees.

The 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually tells 10 separate yet interwoven love stories set against the backdrop of London at Christmas. It stars Martin Freeman, Colin Firth, Rowan Atkinson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, among others.

Recommended

“I so get it,” Thompson said of the film’s 20-year popularity. “We forget, time and time again we forget, that love is all around us.”

“It’s all that matters. My grandmother used to say your heart’s no good as a heart until it’s been broken 10 times,” she said. “There’s something about the scar tissue that makes it stronger.”

Thompson previously revealed that she drew upon the heartbreak she experienced following her past relationship with Kenneth Branagh. The couple’s marriage broke down in 1994 after Branagh had an affair with his Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein co-star Helena Bonham Carter in 1994.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” she told The Telegraph, adding: “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

Notting Hill star Hugh Grant and director Richard Curtis also appear in the reunion episode, the latter making it clear that he stands by the film’s themes.

“There’ll be a million people falling in love, feeling it’s the most interest moments of their lives,” Curtis said.

Recommended

Kiera Knightley, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and other cast members — without Alan Rickman, who passed away in 2016 — last reunited for a mini sequel called "Red Nose Day Actually" in 2017.

The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later is available to stream on Wednesday 30 November on Hulu in the US.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in