Love Actually: Hugh Grant reveals the iconic scene he actually hates

Hugh Grant has revealed that he actually hates one of his most iconic scenes from the Christmas favourite, Love Actually.

Speaking at ABC's reunion for the cast, the actor said he found the Downing Street dance scene to be "excruciating."

His character, David the prime minster, dances around the halls of Number 10 to "Jump," the Pointer Sister's hit song.

Director Richard Curtis said Grant "kept saying no" when the time came to shoot the now-adored scene.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.