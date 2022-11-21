Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eva Mendes has referred to her longtime partner Ryan Gosling as her “husband” amid speculation the couple may have secretly gotten married.

The 48-year-old actor, who’s been dating The Gray Man star since 2011, subtly addressed her relationship status during a recent interview withToday Australia. Mendes and Gosling are also co-parents, as they share two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six.

When Mendes was asked if she’s enjoyed living in Australia for the last few months, she mentioned Gosling, who she referred to as her husband.

“I’m loving it here,” she said. “My husband Ryan is here, the ordinary fellow that you were talking about. Our children are here. We’re having the best time.

The Hitch star’s comments come days after she shared a tattoo dedicated to her partner, prompting fans to question if the ink was a hint that the couple had gotten married. In a photo shared to her Instagram, Mendes is seen showing off the ink on her wrist that reads “de Gosling” in script.

While Mendes didn’t share any other details about the tribute to The Notebook star, the tattoo may have a deeper meaning. According to Elle, when a woman marries a man, in Hispanic culture, she often adds his last name to hers using “de” or “of”.

This isn’t the first time that Mendes hasn’t shown off her tattoo. She first posted a photo of the ink on Instagram in September, which once again prompted fans to question if she was married or not. However, neither Mendes or Gosling has publicly confirmed if they tied the knot.

While Mendes is notoriously private about her life with the La La Land star, she shared a rare glimpse into their relationship in August, when she revealed she has a photo of her partner set as the background on her phone.

During an interview with Byrdie in July, Mendes also spoke about her family life and explained how important it is for her and Gosling to make sure that their children grow up feeling loved.

“Hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work by just loving them, completely loving them, and doing most of that work for them so that they grow up feeling like they’re enough,” she said. “That’s the one thing that’s really important to me. Because once they feel like they’re enough, no matter what they do, no matter what they end up doing, that will feed into every area of your life. Especially into how attractive you feel, or any of that stuff.”

Speaking to Forbes in June, she also described how she and Gosling want to show their daughters that there are “no-gender specific roles” in their family.

“I’m not an amazing cook - I leave that to Ryan,” Mendes said. “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this and that we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well.”