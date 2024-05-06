Anna Wintour plays coy when asked if Taylor Swift will be at the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Gala’s iconic organiser, Anna Wintour, has addressed the ongoing reports about Taylor Swift attending the fashion event on Monday.

Leading up to the Met Gala, which will be taking place in New York City, Wintour sat down for an interview with Today host Jenna Bush Hager. Bush Hager specified that during her longer interview with the Vogue editor-in-chief, which wasn’t aired on Today, she asked if Swift was going to be at the Met Gala.

According to the TV host, Wintour played it coy when responding to this question and said: “I hope she comes and enjoys the exhibit.”

Bush Hager then addressed how Wintour’s remark could add fuel to the fire of rumours about Swift making an appearance at the Met this evening. “So that could be yes, that could be no,” she said.

Although Wintour didn’t confirm if the “Anti-Hero” singer will be at the fashion extravaganza, there have been various reports that Swift won’t make it. According to a report shared by TMZ last month, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, both received invitations to the event, which is in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s coveted costume institution.

However, Swift will not be attending because the gala falls during the same week her Eras Tour will be returning from its break with a concert in Paris. This is no definitive reason why Kelce will not be going to the Met Gala, but TMZ reported he’s likely skipping it because his girlfriend won’t be there.

Although it’s uncertain if Swift and Kelce will in the Upper East Side tonight, other celebrities are confirmed to be there. The 2024 Met Gala co-chairs – Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny – are guaranteed along with the event’s hosts and sponsors: Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderso, and TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew.

Hours before the event, Lopez appeared on Good Morning America and even made a quip about her outfit. When asked if she’ll be able to walk in her outfit at at the Met Gala, she said: “Barely, ever.” However, Lopez expressed that she didn’t necessarily have an issue with that, quipping: “The Met Gala looks…are not about comfort.”

According to Page Six report shared last month, Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri are two newcomers to the Met Gala invite list this year. Additionally, a source speaking to the outlet said Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Paulson, and Olivia Rodrigo will be gracing the Met steps too. Barry Keoghan is said to have gotten an invite for the second year in a row. We also know thatVogue’s two red carpet hosts, La La Anthony and Emma Chamberlain, will be back again too.

Though it’s not been confirmed yet, the Kardashians and Jenners, Kim, Kylie, and Kris will most likely be in attendance as they’re known to elicit buzzy red-carpet moments. Additionally, designers such as Stella McCartney, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Tom Ford are expected.

As set by Wintour, this year’s dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by the 1962 JG Ballard short story, guests are expected to illustrate fleeting beauty like Count Axel’s dwindling garden. The Elizabethan era is likely to be tapped, mimicking the concept of preservation, as well as organic elements, like floral embellishments.

The annual fashion event will also coincide with the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period

Click here to follow along with live updates of the 2024 Met Gala.