Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won’t be attending the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly not attending this year’s Met Gala.

According to a report in TMZ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Grammy winner both received invitations to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of its coveted costume institution, but neither of them are going.

Swift will not be attending the event because of the Met Gala’s date on 6 May, which is the same week her Eras Tour will be returning from its break with a concert in Paris.

This is no definitive reason for why her boyfriend Kelce will not be going, but the report states it is likely he won’t be going without Swift there.

This year, the “biggest night in fashion” will honour the opening of the new Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibit, a mixed media installation featuring 250 archive pieces from the costume institution’s permanent collection.

As set by the governor of the gala, Anna Wintour, this year’s dress code is “The Garden of Time.” Inspired by the 1962 JG Ballard short story, guests are expected to illustrate fleeting beauty like Count Axel’s dwindling garden. The Elizabethan era is likely to be tapped, mimicking the concept of preservation, as well as organic elements, like floral embellishments.

Despite skipping the Met Gala, the couple was still recently able to attend Coachella and were spotted during the first weekend.

They watched Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, perform at the festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, with many fans taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share clips of them.

Swift and Kelce were seen dancing side stage as the band performed during the first weekend of the annual music festival. TikToker Kale Tompkins, who was in the crowd during the concert, recorded a video of the two’s interaction.

This was the first time Swift had attended the celeb-loved music festival since 2016, when she famously rocked up to the desert with her bleach blonde hairstyle — known as “Bleachella.”

Meanwhile, Kelce attended the event in 2022 and 2023 alongside some of his best friends.

For her outfit, Swift was seen wearing a piece of branded merchandise from Travis and his older brother, Jason’s, podcast, New Heights, specifically a dark green baseball cap with the podcast’s name on it written in white font. Kelce was also seen in a baseball hat that was white with the phrase “Happy Gilmore” written across the front.

In addition to the matching baseball caps, the Grammy winner was wearing black jean shorts with an oversized leather jacket and a black tank top. Kelce was sporting various patterns with unbuttoned flannel and a white undershirt, vertical-striped blue and white pants, white Converse sneakers, and a tie-dyed bandana around his neck.

During the most recent episode of New Heights Travis raved about the experience to his brother Jason.

“I love live music, man. I absolutely love live music. I don’t get enough of it in my life,” he confessed. “I really enjoy any event, I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents, all these talented people in the world. I just like to experience that type of s***. I love experiencing new cultures.

“That’s the one thing that I really enjoy about Coachella is that it’s not just one genre of music. It’s everything,” the football star continued.