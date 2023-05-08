From Penny Mordaunt to Katy Perry: All of the best (and worst) looks at the King’s coronation
Katy Perry, Emma Thompson and Jay Blades wowed fans with their coronation outfits
A mix of royals, world leaders and celebrities flocked to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (6 May)
Some served up chic, well-thought-out looks that clearly took a lot of planning and even the involvement of a stylist. Others, however, could have benefitted from the latter.
Ranked from best to worst, here were the most eye-catching looks of the day.
Katy Perry
“I Kissed A Girl” singer Katy Perry arrived at Westminster Abbey in a lilac tailored dress, complete with a corset-style waistcoat by Vivienne Westwood. She also wore a large matching fascinator and pearl Westwood choker with a signature golden orb, paying tribute to the late designer who died last year.
Perry will be performing at the official coronation concert on Sunday (7 May) and has been invited to stay the night at Windsor Castle following the service.
Jill Biden
President Joe Biden has dispatched his wife to represent the United States at the coronation, and Jill arrived in a sleek blue midi skirt and matching jacket, with a bow in her hair. The look was completed with a pair of nude stilettos and a coordinated clutch bag.
Emma Thompson
The Saving Mr Banks actor Emma Thompson also stunned in a red floral floor-length overcoat with a black midi dress. She posed for the camera holding up a peace sign and joking with fellow guests.
Penny Mordaunt
The Conservative MP for Portsmouth North dazzled in a fern-embroidered deep teal dress from luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. She wore a matching hat. The outfit, however, lacked chicness from the waist down – the ballet flats with diamante bows ruined the outfit. The look would have been elevated with a pair of teal stilettos instead.
The fern motif on her dress and hat was a nod to the privy council, while the teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.
Update: as the day unfolded, it appears that Mordaunt had changed her shoes into a pair of nude heels. It seemed to be a comfort decision, rather than a fashion choice, after all.
Princess Charlotte of Wales
Princess Charlotte wore a sweet matching outfit to her mother, the Princess of Wales, including an identical crystal headpiece made by the milliner Jess Collett. She also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.
King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho
The pair coordinated, with the Queen of Lesotho wearing a beautiful pool blue gown with a subtle print.
Finnegan Biden
Jill Biden’s first granddaughter, 23-year-old Finnegan, arrived in a long yellow dress with a matching cape. Together, the pair paid a subtle tribute to the people of Ukraine as they wore the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Finnegan and the First Lady have been seated right next to the Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the group has been seen chatting and laughing together.
Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia
The Queen of Malaysia wore a gold embroidered dress with a regal-style fur cape.
Olena Zelenska
The First Lady of Ukraine wore an elegant muted green coat with pleated details and a matching dress.
Zara Tindall
Tindall, who is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, wore a cornflower blue belted dress and a brooch belonging to her mother. She also donned a matching hat with a fluffy pom pom.
Jay Blades
Sporting his signature tweed flat cap, the Repair Shop host looked suave in a black tuxedo.
Akshata Murty
The wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, wore a baby blue jacquard dress with puff sleeves. There was a missed opportunity to elevate the look with accessories, though, and the choice of a black headpiece and stilettos dulled down the outfit.
Thérèse Coffey
The secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs turned up with the right sentiment: dressed in red, white and blue. But the printed dress paired with the clashing union jack scarf was a shocking move, making her look more like one of the enthusiastic revellers outside Westminster Abbey.
Joanna Lumley
We had high hopes for the Ab Fab star. But the Peter Pan collar and monochromatic navy blue and white dress made her look more like a sailor than a guest at the service.
Lady Susan Hussey
The former royal household employee wore an iridescent purple suit with a matching pillbox hat.
Follow our live updates of the coronation weekend here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies