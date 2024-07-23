Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid shut down the red carpet in their Deadpool and Wolverine-inspired outfits at the Marvel film’s New York City premiere.

The Gossip Girl star, 36, and the supermodel, 29, attended the premiere of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s latest action flick at the David H Koch Theater on Monday, July 22. The friends were a fashion duo at the event, where Lively channeled her husband’s Deadpool character in a red off-the-shoulder Versace catsuit.

The latex-esque bodysuit featured black lace detailing and sewn-in gloves, as she paired the look with matching red pumps. Lively took things up a notch with her black bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch, which resembled a ball and chain. She also wore dangly Lorraine Schwartz earrings and styled her hair in a slick-back ponytail.

Meanwhile, Hadid paid tribute to Wolverine’s signature yellow suit by wearing a yellow Miu Miu strapless bandana top and matching pleated skirt with a leather brown belt. She accessorized the look with stacked Alexis Bittar bangles, a layered gold necklace, black slingback heels, and a yellow Miu Miu bag. Hadid’s hair stole the show, as she wore her blonde bob with her bangs gelled in a dramatic curl.

The longtime pals walked the red carpet holding hands, before posing for the cameras alongside Reynolds and Jackman.

“This a real friendship look right here,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to Lively and Hadid’s coordinating premiere outfits.

“Fav fashion duo,” another user said.

“They’re unreal,” a third person wrote, while someone else said: “They’re giving ‘prepare for trouble and make it double’ energy.”

Lively has continued to support her husband’s latest film, most recently taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap from Deadpool and Wolverine. The photo showed the mother of four kissing Reynolds in his Deadpool prosthetic makeup, as she joked in the caption how her millennial humor has had a considerable effect on her husband’s new project.

“Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” Lively said in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, as a compilation of clips from the film showed Reynolds’ character making subtle 2000s references to Avril Lavigne, Harry Potter, and N*SYNC.

“It’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth four times,” Lively added in the caption.

In the comment section under the same post, however, one Instagram user encouraged Lively to post “more of each other” because “there were rumors going around that” she and Reynolds were getting divorced. Replying to the fan, Lively acknowledged that the breakup rumors were not true, writing back: “Haha they wish,” along with a laughing, crying face emoji.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children together. During the New York City premiere, Reynolds publicly revealed the name of their fourth baby, who they had welcomed in February 2023.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds said into the microphone, while standing on stage. “I want to thank my kids – James, Inez, Betty, Olin – who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

In addition to Olin, whose sex has not been revealed, Reynolds and Lively also share three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four.