Chris Brown revealed that he built a “department store” sized wardrobe in his house to store all of his clothing, but many fans were unimpressed with the size of his closet and more concerned with his organisation skills.

The 33-year-old singer took to his Instagram story on 25 January to show off his extensive clothing collection.

“I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the video. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

The “Kiss Kiss” singer panned his camera through a long hallway filled with racks of puffer jackets and T-shirts. At the end of the corridor was an even bigger, warehouse-style room with dozens of racks holding hundreds of hoodies.

Brown appeared to squeeze through the aisles of clothes, as he said, “Just so y’all see, man. There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

Many viewers were less than impressed with the massive clothes-filled room, as some people pointed out the lack of organisation.

“This closet looks a mess,” one person commented under the video, which was re-posted to the Instagram account The Shade Room. “If you can pay for a department store, please pay to organise it for convenience sake.”

“Chris, baby, that looks like a flea market,” said someone else.

“This just stressed me tf out,” a third user wrote.

One user joked, “It might be drip but it’s organized like Marshalls,” while another said: “Needs better organisation, it’s looking like Burlington Coat Factory.”

Some people also called out Brown for “hoarding” hundreds of clothing items that could be donated to someone in need.

“This isn’t a flex to me. It’s greed,” commented one user.

“To me, this is hoarding or am I just poor?” another jokingly asked.

“It’s not a flex that for every one person has all this abundance, there are hundreds that are not sure what they will eat today,” said a third person. “I’m not a hater, he earned his spoils but stop flexing when some of your fans likely can’t afford a meal or fly clothes.”

Chris Brown’s video of his department store-sized closet comes as the singer reportedly owes $4m in unpaid taxes to the IRS and the state of California, according to legal documents obtained by Distractify.

The outlet reported on 24 January that the IRS filed two federal tax liens against Brown last year for $2,245,561.50 and $1,059,967.78. He also allegedly owes $739,067.48 to the state of California, totaling $4,044,596.76 in tax liens.