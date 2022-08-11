Copenhagen Fashion Week becomes latest European show to ban fur

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Copenhagen Fashion Week has become the latest European show to ban fur, joining the likes of fashion weeks in Amsterdam, Helsinki and Oslo.

The announcement also comes on the heels of several key luxury brands such as Coach, Moncler, Gucci, and Balenciaga announcing fur-free collections, as the fashion world embraces sustainable and cruelty-free manufacturing.

In a statement to Hypebae, Thomas Pietsch, the head of Wild Animals in Entertainment and Textiles at FOUR PAWS praised the “momentum with banning fur farming” in fashion, calling it a “major turning point”.

“What we are witnessing is consumers saying en masse that they want the brands they buy from to be in favour of animal welfare,” he added.

He also called out Paris and Milan fashion weeks which “have still not decided to go fur-free”, calling the delay to join the anti-fur movement “wholly unacceptable”.

Mimi Bekhechi, PETA’s vice president for Europe told The Industry Fashion that “fur is as dead as the animals it was taken from” in a statement, also calling on Milan and Paris fashion weeks to “follow suit”.

Earlier this year, Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana pledged to go fur-free after the government voted to ban fur-farming in the country.

In December 2021, the Italian Senate approved a new law which will force the country’s then-remaining 10 mink fur farms to close within six months.

Following the announcement, Moncler – which is famous for its down and feather insulated jackets with fur-lined hoods – said it will start phasing out animal fur and remove it from all its products by the end of 2023.

“Bravissimo to Moncler for finally getting with the times and joining Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, Canada Goose, and just about every other major fashion brand in going fur-free,” said Yvonne Taylor, director of corporate projects at PETA, said at the time.