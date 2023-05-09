Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mix of royals, world leaders and celebrities flocked to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (6 May)

Some served up chic, well-thought-out looks that clearly took a lot of planning and even the involvement of a stylist. Others, however, could have benefitted from the latter.

Ranked from best to worst, here were the most eye-catching looks of the day.

Katy Perry

“I Kissed A Girl” singer Katy Perry arrived at Westminster Abbey in a lilac tailored dress, complete with a corset-style waistcoat by Vivienne Westwood. She also wore a large matching fascinator and pearl Westwood choker with a signature golden orb, paying tribute to the late designer who died last year.

The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer will be performing at the coronation concert (PA Wire)

Perry will be performing at the official coronation concert on Sunday (7 May) and has been invited to stay the night at Windsor Castle following the service.

Jill Biden

President Joe Biden has dispatched his wife to represent the United States at the coronation, and Jill arrived in a sleek blue midi skirt and matching jacket, with a bow in her hair. The look was completed with a pair of nude stilettos and a coordinated clutch bag.

Jill Biden is attending the coronation on behalf of her husband (PA Images)

Emma Thompson

The Saving Mr Banks actor Emma Thompson also stunned in a red floral floor-length overcoat with a black midi dress. She posed for the camera holding up a peace sign and joking with fellow guests.

Emma Thompson stunned in a long red overcoat (PA Wire)

Penny Mordaunt

The Conservative MP for Portsmouth North dazzled in a fern-embroidered deep teal dress from luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. She wore a matching hat. The outfit, however, lacked chicness from the waist down – the ballet flats with diamante bows ruined the outfit. The look would have been elevated with a pair of teal stilettos instead.

The fern motif on her dress and hat was a nod to the privy council, while the teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.

Update: as the day unfolded, it appears that Mordaunt had changed her shoes into a pair of nude heels. It seemed to be a comfort decision, rather than a fashion choice, after all.

Mordaunt dazzled in a leaf-printed deep teal dress and cape (Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte wore a sweet matching outfit to her mother, the Princess of Wales, including an identical crystal headpiece made by the milliner Jess Collett. She also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.

Princess Charlotte wore an ivory outfit almost identical to her mothers (REUTERS)

Queen Rania Al Abdullah

The Queen of Jordan and wife of King Abdullah II appeared chic in a pastel yellow pencil dress with mesh sleeves, a bow collar and a matching hat. It was designed specially for Rania by Tamara Ralph Couture.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania arrive to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Getty Images)

King Letsie III of Lesotho and Masenate Mohato Seeiso, Queen of Lesotho

The pair coordinated, with the Queen of Lesotho wearing a beautiful pool blue gown with a subtle print.

The Queen of Lesotho also wore a fluffy fascinator (Getty Images)

Finnegan Biden

Jill Biden’s first granddaughter, 23-year-old Finnegan, arrived in a long yellow dress with a matching cape. Together, the pair paid a subtle tribute to the people of Ukraine as they wore the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Finnegan and the First Lady have been seated right next to the Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, and the group has been seen chatting and laughing together.

Jill and Finnegan Biden paid subtle tribute to Ukraine (PA Images)

Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley

(WireImage/Getty)

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attended the coronation ceremony in an elegant black-and-white dress with a pussy bow collar that had long, trailing ribbons. Her husband is David Cholmondeley, seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, and her son, Oliver, served as one of the King’s Page of Honours alongside his grandson and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George.

Olena Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine wore an elegant muted green coat with pleated details and a matching dress.

She completed the sleek look with a pair of white high heels (PA)

Zara Tindall

Tindall, who is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, wore a cornflower blue belted dress and a brooch belonging to her mother. She also donned a matching hat with a fluffy pom pom.

Blue is definitely Zara Tindall’s colour (Getty Images)

Jay Blades

Sporting his signature tweed flat cap, the Repair Shop host looked suave in a black tuxedo.

Jay Blades is best known for hosting the BBC programme about restoring family heirlooms (Getty Images)

Akshata Murty

The wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, wore a baby blue jacquard dress with puff sleeves. There was a missed opportunity to elevate the look with accessories, though, and the choice of a black headpiece and stilettos dulled down the outfit.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey (REUTERS)

Thérèse Coffey

The secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs turned up with the right sentiment: dressed in red, white and blue. But the printed dress paired with the clashing union jack scarf was a shocking move, making her look more like one of the enthusiastic revellers outside Westminster Abbey.

Thérèse Coffey wore a union jack scarf paired with a printed day dress (Getty Images)

Joanna Lumley

We had high hopes for the Ab Fab star. But the Peter Pan collar and monochromatic navy blue and white dress made her look more like a sailor than a guest at the service.

Lumley went for a navy blue and white outfit (REUTERS)

Lady Susan Hussey

The former royal household employee wore an iridescent purple suit with a matching pillbox hat.

Hussey wore a tiered pearl necklace to add to the look (PA)

This article was amended on May 9 2023 to remove an incorrectly captioned image.