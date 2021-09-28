It’s been a very fashionable month. After 18 months of digital
runways and virtual events, fashion week finally returned to New York City, London, Milan and Paris.
Kicking off the four-week-long spectacle, high-profile
celebrities, models and designers descended on New York City on 8 September for a deluge of runway shows and parties.
Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch were amongst those to present their
Spring/Summer 2022 collections, with models Kendall Jenner, Ella Emhoff, and Gigi Hadid leading the pack on the catwalk.
As festivities in New York closed out, celebrities took to the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night of the year, the Met Gala.
Seeing as the annual fundraiser was cancelled in 2020, it’s no wonder the stars pulled out all of the stops – see
Lil Nas X’s three outfit changes, Kim Kardashian’s blacked-out Balenciaga look and Grimes’ futuristic dress, which took Iris Van Herpen’s team more than 900 hours to complete.
Shortly after, the attention turned to London as
British designers got ready to showcase the designs they had created during three national lockdowns. Among those leading the events on 16 September, Turkish designer Bora Aksu presented a collection packed with silk tulle frocks, frilled headscarves and flouncy skirts, each in a colour more vibrant than the previous.
On 21 September, all eyes were on Milan as Prada, Max Mara and Armani braced the runway. The highlight of the week, however, was a joint show between Fendi and Versace. The heritage Italian brands came together for “Fendace”, which saw Donatella Versace and Fendi’s Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi switch places and
design a collection for each other’s brand.
Last, but not least, the fashion pack moved to the city of love, where powerhouses Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga and more are set to debut their latest designs.
And while most of the focus may be on the runway, the glamour off the catwalk has been by no means lacking. If there was ever an example of
pandemic revenge dressing – the act of wearing the most flamboyant, exquisitely tailored outfit in your possession to make up for all the outfits lost to lockdown – it’s the outfits that were on display to and from shows across the capitals.
While each city had its own style to offer up – we saw plenty of fringing and tassels in New York, while patent-look suits were all the rage in Milan – this season’s
street style mostly presented casual-leaning silhouettes, billowing trousers, monochromatic looks and vibrant, block colours.
Here are our top street style picks from this month.
New York City, 8-12 September
In New York, the fashion crowd opted for bold prints and plenty of fringing and tassels.
These fringed, navy-blue jeans were paired with silver shoes and a white blouse.
Fringed jeans at New York Fashion Week
(Shutterstock)
We love the textures and colours of this shirt and matching skirt ensemble. Leather and suede accessories completed the look.
A multicolour ensemble at New York Fashion Week
(Shutterstock)
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Winter arrived at the Tory Burch show in a printed maxi dress adorned with blue ornaments. She paired it with snakeskin boots and her signature dark sunglasses.
Anna Wintour at the Tory Burch show
(Shutterstock)
London, 16-21 September
In London, we saw endless displays of vibrant, block colours and billowing silhouettes.
Take this boxy bubble gum pink blazer, which was paired with wide-leg orange trousers.
Bright block colours at London Fashion Week
(Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)
Or this tiered, embroidered dress, worn over a fuschia pink blouse and with a bright green handbag.
Bold, colourful look at London Fashion Week
(Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
We loved this sand-coloured dress featuring textured appliqués and flouncy sleeves.
An all-sand look at London Fashion Week
(Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)
Those who opted for neutral colours brought the drama with maximalist tailoring, like these trousers from Ghanian designer Christie Brown.
Christie Brown trousers at London Fashion Week
(Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)
Milan, 21-27 September
If there was ever a city to showcase expert tailoring, it’s Milan. From leather skirts to straight trousers, each look in our lineup from Italy looks fresh off the runway.
There were also hints of collegiate preppy style, like this green and mustard yellow look, which even featured a coat of arms.
Preppy style at Milan Fashion Week
(Shutterstock)
There was plenty of monochrome, like this (almost) all pink look. We love the matching trench coat and bag.
An all-pink look at Milan Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
The patent look also seems to be having a moment, seen here in this electric blue suit and, also in this purple shirt.
An electric blue suit at Milan Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
A purple patent shirt at Milan Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
Paris, 27 September - 5 October
The fashion crowd’s love for a modern take on the three-piece suit is still going strong in Paris.
We loved this charcoal grey ensemble, paired with a crisp, white, double-collared shirt and black sunglasses.
A charcoal grey suit at Paris Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
Monochrome black and white doesn’t have to be boring. This attendee shows us how mixing your prints and adding a stiletto heel can elevate a black and white look.
A monochrome black and white outfit at Paris Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
Preppy style has been seen in all four cities this fashion month. In Paris, we saw the addition of pearls, sheer stockings and platform loafers swapped out for leather boots.
Preppy street style at Paris Fashion Week
(Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)
Click through the gallery below for our full street style picks.
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks
Show all 50 1/50 The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
This yellow satin look top with diamante tassels pairs perfectly with these wide leg trousers and heeled toe thong sandals
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
We love this crochet dress, paired with knee-high brown boots and an over-sized, beaded bag
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
This statement skirt, paired with block heel sandals and a crochet-knit clutch bag
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
Anna Wintour arrives at the Tory Burch show in a matching skirt and cardigan two-piece, paired with snakeskin boots
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
This all blue cotton look paired with loafers and a white woven belt
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
We love this floral quilted dress, paired Union-Jack emblazoned loafers
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
There were plenty of two-piece suits on display – see this royal blue ensemble paired with sky blue heeled sandals
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
Prep style is going nowhere fast, as shown by this college-blue look
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
Slouchy, cut-out knitwear paired with simple gold jewellery and light wash jeans
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
We love this elevated monochrome look, which features a bullet-proof style vest and leather trousers
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
Face coverings but make it fashion – we love the colours of this checked two-piece, worn with a colour-coordinated mask
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
More fringing, this time on our new favourite pair of jeans
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
This matching skirt and shirt features panels of suede and leather
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
This modern take on the traditional two piece suit features billowing trousers and a cropped jacket
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
These statement earrings perfectly complement this floral printed ensemble with gold detailing and an ivory-white fringe
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks New York Fashion week
More tropical prints and statement earrings
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
This short-sleeved trench coat is a modern twist on the classic style
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
The leather sleeves of this Stüssy varsity jacket complement these leather trousers
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
We love this all sand look, elevated by the embroidered details and voluminous sleeves of this dress
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
There were plenty of wide leg trousers, prints and block colours on display
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
This pleated black and grey dress is perfect for the autumn months
Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
This structured blazer paired with leather trousers and matching bag
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
British Vogue deputy editor Sarah Harris opted for a beige linen Roksanda blouse, paired with grey jeans
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
Marz Lovejoy wears a voluminous yellow Roksanda dress, accessorised with a black handbag and boots
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
These paper-bag waist trousers were paired with a wrinkle-effect shirt
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
Deborah Ababio cut a stylish figure in Christie Brown, a luxury Ghanaian fashion house
Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
We love these printed yellow trousers, paired with a matching yellow kitten heel and handbag
Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
More volume and billowy silhouettes, this time in the form of a white poplin dress
Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
This simple shirt dress in pale yellow paired with a black accessories
Saira MacLeod/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks London Fashion Week
We love the contrasting colours of this floral dress, printed fuchsia blouse and green handbag
Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
This grass green knitted shirt dress was accessorised with gold jewellery and white boots
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
This white shirt and skirt ensemble was accessorised with red boots and handbag
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
More bold prints and contrasting colours, this time in hues of purple and green
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
We love this bright purple, patent-look shirt
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
More patent-effect clothing, this time in the form of an electric blue suit
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
Milan saw lots of monochrome looks, such as this (almost) all pink outfit
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
Anna Wintour wearing Salvatore Ferragamo
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
This airy tulle paired with a distressed, panted denim jacket
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
More billowing trousers and statement sleeves
Cornel Cristian Petrus/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
We love the cut-out details of this leather-look two piece from Ermanno Scervino
Grosescu Alberto Mihai/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
This bright yellow ensemble commanded attention
RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
More preppy style seen in Milan
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
We love the contrast of this pale yellow overcoat, paired with green shoes and a royal blue maxi dress
Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
This wide-knit jumper in sea green
RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Milan Fashion Week
We love this bucket hat, which mixes faux fur and animal print
RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Paris Fashion Week
This all-black is anything but simple, featuring pinstripes, leather and frills
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Paris Fashion Week
This all-blue ensemble, seen in Paris, is both effortless and fun
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Paris Fashion Week
We love the autumn-themed colour palette of these outfits
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Paris Fashion Week
Monochrome doesn’t have to be boring, as proven by the contrasting prints of this outfit
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
The best street style looks from New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks Paris Fashion Week
More preppy styles, featuring sheer stockings and a pearl necklace
Photoeventshd/Shutterstock
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies