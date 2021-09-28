It’s been a very fashionable month. After 18 months of digital runways and virtual events, fashion week finally returned to New York City, London, Milan and Paris.

Kicking off the four-week-long spectacle, high-profile celebrities, models and designers descended on New York City on 8 September for a deluge of runway shows and parties.

Michael Kors, Anna Sui, Proenza Schouler and Tory Burch were amongst those to present their Spring/Summer 2022 collections, with models Kendall Jenner, Ella Emhoff, and Gigi Hadid leading the pack on the catwalk.

As festivities in New York closed out, celebrities took to the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night of the year, the Met Gala.

Seeing as the annual fundraiser was cancelled in 2020, it’s no wonder the stars pulled out all of the stops – see Lil Nas X’s three outfit changes, Kim Kardashian’s blacked-out Balenciaga look and Grimes’ futuristic dress, which took Iris Van Herpen’s team more than 900 hours to complete.

Shortly after, the attention turned to London as British designers got ready to showcase the designs they had created during three national lockdowns. Among those leading the events on 16 September, Turkish designer Bora Aksu presented a collection packed with silk tulle frocks, frilled headscarves and flouncy skirts, each in a colour more vibrant than the previous.

On 21 September, all eyes were on Milan as Prada, Max Mara and Armani braced the runway. The highlight of the week, however, was a joint show between Fendi and Versace. The heritage Italian brands came together for “Fendace”, which saw Donatella Versace and Fendi’s Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi switch places and design a collection for each other’s brand.

Last, but not least, the fashion pack moved to the city of love, where powerhouses Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga and more are set to debut their latest designs.

And while most of the focus may be on the runway, the glamour off the catwalk has been by no means lacking. If there was ever an example of pandemic revenge dressing – the act of wearing the most flamboyant, exquisitely tailored outfit in your possession to make up for all the outfits lost to lockdown – it’s the outfits that were on display to and from shows across the capitals.

While each city had its own style to offer up – we saw plenty of fringing and tassels in New York, while patent-look suits were all the rage in Milan – this season’s street style mostly presented casual-leaning silhouettes, billowing trousers, monochromatic looks and vibrant, block colours.

Here are our top street style picks from this month.

New York City, 8-12 September

In New York, the fashion crowd opted for bold prints and plenty of fringing and tassels.

These fringed, navy-blue jeans were paired with silver shoes and a white blouse.

Fringed jeans at New York Fashion Week (Shutterstock)

We love the textures and colours of this shirt and matching skirt ensemble. Leather and suede accessories completed the look.

A multicolour ensemble at New York Fashion Week (Shutterstock)

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Winter arrived at the Tory Burch show in a printed maxi dress adorned with blue ornaments. She paired it with snakeskin boots and her signature dark sunglasses.

Anna Wintour at the Tory Burch show (Shutterstock)

London, 16-21 September

In London, we saw endless displays of vibrant, block colours and billowing silhouettes.

Take this boxy bubble gum pink blazer, which was paired with wide-leg orange trousers.

Bright block colours at London Fashion Week (Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)

Or this tiered, embroidered dress, worn over a fuschia pink blouse and with a bright green handbag.

Bold, colourful look at London Fashion Week (Pietro Recchia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

We loved this sand-coloured dress featuring textured appliqués and flouncy sleeves.

An all-sand look at London Fashion Week (Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)

Those who opted for neutral colours brought the drama with maximalist tailoring, like these trousers from Ghanian designer Christie Brown.

Christie Brown trousers at London Fashion Week (Silvia Olsen/Shutterstock)

Milan, 21-27 September

If there was ever a city to showcase expert tailoring, it’s Milan. From leather skirts to straight trousers, each look in our lineup from Italy looks fresh off the runway.

There were also hints of collegiate preppy style, like this green and mustard yellow look, which even featured a coat of arms.

Preppy style at Milan Fashion Week (Shutterstock)

There was plenty of monochrome, like this (almost) all pink look. We love the matching trench coat and bag.

An all-pink look at Milan Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

The patent look also seems to be having a moment, seen here in this electric blue suit and, also in this purple shirt.

An electric blue suit at Milan Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

A purple patent shirt at Milan Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

Paris, 27 September - 5 October

The fashion crowd’s love for a modern take on the three-piece suit is still going strong in Paris.

We loved this charcoal grey ensemble, paired with a crisp, white, double-collared shirt and black sunglasses.

A charcoal grey suit at Paris Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

Monochrome black and white doesn’t have to be boring. This attendee shows us how mixing your prints and adding a stiletto heel can elevate a black and white look.

A monochrome black and white outfit at Paris Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

Preppy style has been seen in all four cities this fashion month. In Paris, we saw the addition of pearls, sheer stockings and platform loafers swapped out for leather boots.

Preppy street style at Paris Fashion Week (Photoeventshd/Shutterstock)

