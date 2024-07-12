5 essential nail trends of the summer

Support truly

Summer beauty prioritises SPF, hydrating skincare and eye-catching mani-pedis. From “lip gloss” nudes to chrome and crystals – there’s something for everyone no matter how invested you are in your nail care. We hear from experts, including Lily Allen’s manicurist, about this season’s five key nail trends.

1. Supernatural nudes

This summer’s supernatural nudes aren’t the galaxy statement swirls you may have in mind. Essie ambassador and celebrity manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, notes, “The hyper-natural nail that looks real but actually has product on is huge this season.”

open image in gallery No-manicure manicure look is back with supernatural nails (Alamy/PA)

This ties into the ‘coconut milk’ trend, where nails are painted with a sheer milky white to give a smooth, diffused gloss. “This is a huge request amongst my A-list clientele of late,” states Humphrey, manicurist to celebrities such as Lily Allen, Dua Lipa and Cate Blanchett.

open image in gallery Lily Allen sports a striking red manicure by Humphrey at Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Supernatural nudes are the epitome of the ‘clean girl aesthetic’ – pared-back, sophisticated, perfectly polished and effortlessly cool,” says leading nail and beauty expert, Leighton Denny MBE. “Look out for semi-sheer, subtle, soft nude shades to give your nails a glossy, luxurious yet understated finish.”

open image in gallery (Essie/PA)

essie Nail Care Treatment Good As New Nail Perfector Nail Concealer Corrector – Light Pink, £10.99, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Nailberry/PA)

Nailberry Au Naturel, £16.50

2. Chronic chrome

Last summer brought us glazed donut nails – but this year chrome is back with a bang. A twist on a classic, the champagne chrome nail look is the perfect way to wear a muted but eye-catching design.

“It’s so versatile, and so perfect for A/W too,” notes Sonia Hully, founder of Nailberry. “You can use iridescence or glitter to switch up a minimalist, ‘quiet luxury’ or glazed manicure, choose brightly coloured metallic cuffs or edges, or go all-out with a bold, full manicure using colours with an iridescent or metallic finish.”

open image in gallery Metallic chromes are here to stay for summer through the winter (Alamy/PA)

Perfect for a clean aesthetic with an added, reflective twist, chrome can be worn on short, square nails as an alternative to the sheer almond-pointed nail that was popularised last summer.

open image in gallery (essie/PA)

essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Topcoat 13.5ml – Gilded Galaxy, £8.99, Look Fantastic

3. French tip with a twist

The French tip never goes out of style, but with bold colours making waves this summer, a tip with a twist is an easy and chic style to experiment with.

“Personalising a French manicure is super-popular,” says Hully. “It’s all about shorter, natural nails with chrome or coloured tips, or – for those with a steady hand and some nail art tools – fun floral or fruit details.”

open image in gallery Playing with bold colours on a classic French tip is this summer’s biggest trend (Alamy/PA)

Opting for a rainbow set or one bold colour is a bit more playful than the prim and proper classic French. It’s not just the colour to experiment with – you can go micro or chunky by testing the length of your tipped-manicure.

open image in gallery (Manicurist/PA)

Manicurist Nail Art Liner Brush, £16

4. Swirls and pearls

3D nail art comes back year after year with more exciting and bold trends to try out. With the resurgence of Renaissance making waves on the runway, mixing golden-age-style pearls into your laid-back look is a sure way to elevate any manicure.

“Now it’s summer and people are becoming more alive,” says founder of Lottie London, Charlotte Knight, “bejewelled nails will easily navigate the changing season and will stick around for AW24/25. Although the colours may get moodier or richer, the jewels will be a good way to compliment this.”

“3D nails are really having a moment with the diverse availability of products available to nail professionals these days,” notes Humphrey, “seeing this in tandem with fruity nails has been a huge hit.”

open image in gallery More is more for 3D nail art this summer (Alamy/PA)

If stick-ons aren’t your thing, mixing in patterned motifs in the form of swirls or ombrés is a great way to add intrigue to your design, as Denny notes, “Pastel ombré nails are perfect for a dreamy and ethereal summer look. If you’re looking for a manicure that’s both trendy and timeless – this is the way to go.”

open image in gallery (Leighton Denny/PA)

Leighton Denny Super Wings Semi-Sheer Iridescent – 12ml, £12.50

open image in gallery (Lottie London/PA)

Lottie London Nail Gems, £5.95

5. Nail tints

While you may have heard of Hailey Bieber’s infamous glazed donut nails, the next adaptation of this trend is lip gloss or syrup nails. “Nail tints are back in vogue thanks to the Y2K comeback,” notes Denny. “These super glossy, shiny, sheer nail shades with a subtle pop of colour are this summer’s solution for those wanting a more playful, yet still luxe-looking manicure.”

Perhaps a curveball to the trending colourful season, minimalist nails are still soaring in popularity, as Hully notes, “Our semi-sheer, light beige-blush, Au Naturel, is the highest demand.” This buildable look is sophisticated yet playful, and a Gen Z twist on the classic ‘no-manicure, manicure look’.

open image in gallery (Leighton Denny/PA)

Leighton Denny Less Is More Sheer Glow – 12ml, £12.50

What to prioritise in your nail care routine – according to experts

“Remember to take regular gel polish detoxes,” notes Hully. “We know lots of customers like to get gel manicures for holidays, but removal can be damaging. Let nails recover and, if you love wearing colour, use our famous oxygenated polishes that let nails breathe and won’t dry them out.

Humphrey emphasises the importance of keeping any snags at bay, “I love to keep a glass nail file on me so I can smooth any rough edges if needed.” Denny says to keep in mind his mantra, ‘filing comes first’, stating “a good nail file is non-negotiable and helps seal the nail edge to help prevent splitting and peeling at the tips.”

open image in gallery Keeping your nails in ship shape is a basic must in nailcare (Alamy/PA)

Humphrey also recommends cuticle oil, “The holy grail of nail care – aka the cuticle oil! This keeps the nail and surrounding skin supple and flexible. Great after sun and water exposure.” An absolute must for summer nail care.

open image in gallery (Nailberry/PA)

Nailberry Acai Nail Elixir, £21

open image in gallery (Margaret Dabbs/PA)

Maragret Dabbs Crystal Nail File, £16

open image in gallery (Manicurist/PA)

Manicurist Green Oil, £15