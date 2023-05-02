Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gigi Hadid made a subtle reference to pal Taylor Swift while discussing her outfit at this year’s Met Gala.

The 28-year-old model arrived at the fashion extravaganza on 1 Monday in an all black outfit by Givenchy. The dress was a sheer, one-shoulder number with a black bodysuit underneath. The skirt of also featured a slit and had a train attached to it. The look was accessorised with pearl bracelets and necklaces, along with black sheer gloves.

While posing on the red carpet, one person in the stands asked Hadid about the meaning of her look and made reference to one of Swift’s albums.

“Gigi what Taylor Swift era are you right now? Reputation?” an apparent member of the paparazzi asked, referring to Swift’s 2017 album, as documented in a TikTok video shared by iHeartRadio.

Moments after the question was asked, Hadid responded with Reputation with a laugh and a nod.

iHeartRadio wrote in the caption of the TikTok video: “Gigi is in her rep era.”

In the comments of the TikTok post, fans praised Hadid’s outfit and poked fun at the Taylor Swift reference.

“Everyone loves a good reputation era,” one wrote, while another added: “She’s so real for this.”

A third wrote: “That’s literally the best question EVER!”

On Monday, the annual fashion fête paid tribute to late designer Karl Lagerfeld. As the dress code was “In honour of Karl,” many celebrities walked the red carpet in looks that represented the former creative director of Chanel and his work.

You can find our coverage of the event here.

Meanwhile, Hadid’s nod to Swift at the Met Gala doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. The pair have been close friends for years. Last month, fans lauded the duo for walking alongside their “girl squad” in New York City following Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. During the outing, the two ladies were joined by Blake Lively and the three Haim sisters: Alana, Danielle and Este.

Last month, Hadid also raved about her friend’s skills in the kitchen during an interview with InStyle.

“Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her,” the supermodel said. “She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chilli that I love.”