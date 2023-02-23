Gisele Bündchen appears on first Vogue cover since divorcing Tom Brady

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gisele Bündchen has graced the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, her first cover shoot since she finalised her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel appears unrecognisable on the cover wearing an all-red Maison Valentino outfit, complete with matching red hair, pencil-thin eyebrows, nails and lipstick.

Her fiery look was accessorised with earrings from Kenneth Jay Lane and Patricia von Musulin bracelets. The magazine will be available from 28 February.

Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, announced their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage. The former NFL quarterback said in a statement that the decision was made “amicably” and the pair will continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Inside the pages of the latest Vogue Italia, fans will see more bold looks from Bündchen, including her wearing a bodycon viscose dress and a Saint Laurant lambskin jacket, with silver earrings and bracelets from Patricia von Musulin.

In another look, she wears a Dolce & Gabbana stretch silk veil dress, and a third shows her wearing a lace underwear set from Givenchy underneath a satin trench coat. She was photographed for the fashion magazine by Brazilian photographer Rafael Pavarotti.

According to Vogue Italia, Bündchen’s radically different look on the cover is representative of her “thousand transformations”.

“From this real Vogue Makeover, Gisele comes out different but basically always the same. Ready for a new page, maybe a new life. And she starts it like this: in red,” writes Francesca Ragazzi, head of content for Vogue Italia.

In his statement explaining their divorce, Brady said that it was “painful and difficult” to separate.

“However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” he continued.

In her own statement, Bündchen wrote on Instagram that she and Brady have “grown apart”.

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added.

YE-Pop Culture Moments (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In September, the supermodel opened up about her plans for the future and told ELLE she had “done my part… [to] be there for [Tom]”.

But she added that now it is time for her to prioritise the “huge list of things” she wants to do, adding: “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

Bündchen, a long-time environmental campaigner, said she plans to prioritise her dedication to campaigning and focus on the regeneration of natural resources, particularly in her home country Brazil.

She said: “I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever.”