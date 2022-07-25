Jump to content
‘I believe you can feel sexy at any age’: Jennifer Lopez shares nude photos on 53rd birthday to celebrate new JLo Body range

The pop star celebrated the launch of her new product just a week after tying the knot with Ben Affleck

Kate Ng
Monday 25 July 2022 07:39
Jennifer Lopez shows her wedding dress ahead of marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her 53rd birthday with the launch of her new body care range, JLo Body by JLo Beauty.

The singer, actor and business mogul, who recently surprised fans with her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, kicked off her new products’ campaign with a nude photograph.

She said the range includes products that are targeted at “tightening and firming… for the body”, adding that her beauty line already has a similar product for the face.

Lopez, whose birthday fell on Sunday (24 July), told People that the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm will focus on the backside skin as her customers wanted “targeted treatment” for the area.

She added that the product was inspired from watching her mother struggle with cellulite as she was growing up.

“I remember her wishing that there was some magic formula that was just going to make it disappear. And the truth is, we know that doesn’t exist,” the newlywed pop star said.

Jennifer Lopez launches her new body care product

(Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

The product retails at US$65 (£54.27) and is available to buy on Lopez’s JLo Beauty website in the US only.

Lopez said she wants to help people “normalise taking care of yourself”.

“It’s not a selfish thing. It’s a nourishing thing,” she said. “If you can’t take care of yourself, you certainly cannot take care of anybody else.

When it comes to beauty, there is no “expiration date”, she continued, citing Diana Ross, Cher and Tina Turner as her inspiration.

“I’m in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time,” she explained.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re done, no more movies for you. We don’t want your music anymore’. Growing up, I looked up to people like Diana Ross and Cher and Tina Turner, and they were in their 50s and they were beautiful and almost coming into their own at the time.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend

(On the JLo)

The global superstar and mother-of-two added: “I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age.

“I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50’. How about, you just [say], ‘You look good’?”

Lopez tied the knot with Affleck, who she reignited her relationship with last year 17 years after they first broke up, in an intimate ceremony in an intimate ceremony at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

On Sunday (17 July), she shared a photograph of herself showing off her new ring in bed. She also revealed photographs from the ceremony in her newsletter, OnTheJLo, which showed her wearing two wedding dresses during the night.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. 20 years patient,” she wrote.

