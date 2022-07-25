‘I believe you can feel sexy at any age’: Jennifer Lopez shares nude photos on 53rd birthday to celebrate new JLo Body range
The pop star celebrated the launch of her new product just a week after tying the knot with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her 53rd birthday with the launch of her new body care range, JLo Body by JLo Beauty.
The singer, actor and business mogul, who recently surprised fans with her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck, kicked off her new products’ campaign with a nude photograph.
She said the range includes products that are targeted at “tightening and firming… for the body”, adding that her beauty line already has a similar product for the face.
Lopez, whose birthday fell on Sunday (24 July), told People that the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm will focus on the backside skin as her customers wanted “targeted treatment” for the area.
She added that the product was inspired from watching her mother struggle with cellulite as she was growing up.
“I remember her wishing that there was some magic formula that was just going to make it disappear. And the truth is, we know that doesn’t exist,” the newlywed pop star said.
The product retails at US$65 (£54.27) and is available to buy on Lopez’s JLo Beauty website in the US only.
Lopez said she wants to help people “normalise taking care of yourself”.
“It’s not a selfish thing. It’s a nourishing thing,” she said. “If you can’t take care of yourself, you certainly cannot take care of anybody else.
When it comes to beauty, there is no “expiration date”, she continued, citing Diana Ross, Cher and Tina Turner as her inspiration.
“I’m in a business where youth is glorified and people try to write, especially women, off at a certain time,” she explained.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re done, no more movies for you. We don’t want your music anymore’. Growing up, I looked up to people like Diana Ross and Cher and Tina Turner, and they were in their 50s and they were beautiful and almost coming into their own at the time.”
The global superstar and mother-of-two added: “I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age.
“I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50’. How about, you just [say], ‘You look good’?”
Lopez tied the knot with Affleck, who she reignited her relationship with last year 17 years after they first broke up, in an intimate ceremony in an intimate ceremony at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
On Sunday (17 July), she shared a photograph of herself showing off her new ring in bed. She also revealed photographs from the ceremony in her newsletter, OnTheJLo, which showed her wearing two wedding dresses during the night.
“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. 20 years patient,” she wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies