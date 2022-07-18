Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post, referencing the lyrics “I’m Sadie, Sadie, married lady” from Barbara Streisand’s “Sadie, Sadie” in Funny Girl.

The photograph was likely taken the morning after the late-night nuptials, with the couple exchanging vows shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Writing in her newsletter, Lopez described the wedding as the “best night of our lives”.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said.

Sharing details of the ceremony, Lopez added: “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight.

“They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Both Lopez and Affleck opted for pieces from their own wardrobes for the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez shared pictures with subscribers of “On The JLo" (On The JLo newsletter)

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer wore two dresses – a lacy, off-the-shoulder Zuhair Murad gown complete with a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline and fishtail train, and a white high-neck, A-line frock.

Affleck matched his bride in a white tuxedo, which he changed into in the men’s toilets before the ceremony.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in 2002 and got engaged that same year. At the time, Affleck also starred as Lopez’ love interest in the music video for her hit single “Jenny From The Block”.

The couple called time on their engagement in 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

They confirmed they had rekindled their romance in June 2021, shortly after Affleck was spotted wearing the same watch Lopez gifted him in the music video. They announced they were engaged for a second time in April.

The singer’s wedding band contrasts her extravagant custom engagement ring, which features a large green diamond.

Earlier this year, Lopez told People the reunion is a “beautiful outcome”.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other.”