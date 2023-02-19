Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A journalist deconstructing Kate Middleton’s look at the 2023 Baftas happily drew attention to the Princess of Wales’s £18 earrings.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre. We’ve rounded up the boldest, most exciting looks from this year’s red carpet here.

Accompanied by the Prince of Wales, Kate reworked the off-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown she first debuted at the 2019 Baftas, pairing it with black gloves.

“This time, it has cascading shoulder embellishments,” a Sky News presenter said, while discusing the outfit on air.

“And her earrings, they’re floral chandelier earrings. Where are they from? Zara!” the journalist continued. “Who would have guessed that? £18, Thomas the producer says.”

“What a bargain, says Amy,” she continued, presumably referring to somebody in the studio.

Other high-profile attendees at the show tonight include Florence Pugh, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Bill Nighy, and Paul Mescal.

Kate Middleton at the Baftas (Getty Images)

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front earned 14 nominations, making it one of the two most nominated films in this history of the Baftas. The film shares the record with Ang Lee’s 2001 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

With 10 nominations each, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are close behind.

You can find a full list of winners at the Baftas this year, as they are announced, here.