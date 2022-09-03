Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Beckinsale surprised and delighted fans after she showed them how to take a Greggs X Primark swimsuit “from day to night”.

The Underworld star, 49, took to Instagram to prove how stylish the one-piece swimsuit, which is monogrammed with the popular British bakery chain’s branding, can be.

She added a chunky white belt around her waist and a large white fascinator with mesh covering half her face, with vintage earrings to complete the look.

Beckinsale, who lives in Los Angeles, joked in the caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER [sic].”

Gregg’s and Primark first launched their fashion collaboration in February this year, swiftly followed by a second drop in July after the first collection proved to be hugely popular.

The swimsuit, priced at just £8, was part of the second collection, which also included bike shorts, bumbags, Crocs-inspired rubber clogs and the fan favourite bucket hat.

Beckinsale’s post left her fans in hysterics, with many joking that it was a “win for Greggs”.

“I don’t think anyone will top this ever,” one person wrote, while another added: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love this woman any more she only goes and brings f***ing Greggs into the equation!”

Others suggested that Beckinsale match the swimsuit with other items from the Greggs X Primark collection to her look.

Greggs’ official Instagram account also got in on the fun and recommended: “The clogs would really take this to [100 emoji].”

The unlikely brand duo’s first collection, which featured tracksuits, trainers and underwear, sold out in some stores within hours of dropping.

During the launch of the second collection, Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “The reaction to our first official Greggs clothing collection was incredible and sold out even faster than we anticipated.

“We’re excited to team up with Primark once again to deliver more fun and unique pieces that Greggs fans will wear with pride across the summer and beyond.”