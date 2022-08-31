Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nando’s launches colour-changing clothing line based on chain’s heat levels

The garments were designed to change colour as their wearers heat up

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 31 August 2022 15:44
Comments
<p>Nando’s launched its five-piece capsule collection on Wednesday</p>

Nando’s launched its five-piece capsule collection on Wednesday

(Nando's)

The fast food fashion phenomenon has a new, unlikely pioneer: Nando’s.

Following the hype of Primark’s second collaboration with the beloved high street bakery Greggs, the PERi-PERi restaurant has released its very own five-piece capsule collection .

The new “Extra Hot” line will include long and short-sleeved t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, socks and bucket hats.

Nando’s has described collection as its “hottest merch drop yet” and “a limited edition line of heat-reactive clothing and accessories for those looking to spice up their style this summer.”

Its creators used thermochromic tech to design the garments, meaning they change colour as the wearer heats up.

Recommended

The garments are said to be a nod to Nando’s iconic “PERi-ometer heat chart” that it hopes will tap into the “1990s nostalgia of hypercolour fashion.”

The restaurant described the collection as its ‘hottest merch drop yet’

(Nando’s)

The capsule collection also inspires a competitive spirit, with its designers hoping the colour-changing mechanism will challenge fans to experiment with different spice levels.

A statement announcing the new drop said: “Nando’s is nothing without heat. Whether enjoying Extra Hot PERi-PERi chicken, or dancing in a festival crowd, each piece in the collection will reveal a distinct new colourway as the temperature changes.”

“Nando’s has brought together leading TikTok and YouTube stars in a PERi-PERi hot shoot to mark the launch of the new collection.

The clothing is available in five different ‘heat level’ colourways

(Nando’s)

“The Extra Hot Drop Lookbook features Viral artist Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, Sidemen’s Tobi (aka TBJZL), model Madeline Argy and radio presenter Tara Kumar turning up the heat in their own unique style.”

Recommended

The clothing is available in five different “heat level” colourways – Plainish, Lemon & Herb, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot.

The new collection is available to purchase online here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in