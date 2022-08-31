Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fast food fashion phenomenon has a new, unlikely pioneer: Nando’s.

Following the hype of Primark’s second collaboration with the beloved high street bakery Greggs, the PERi-PERi restaurant has released its very own five-piece capsule collection .

The new “Extra Hot” line will include long and short-sleeved t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, socks and bucket hats.

Nando’s has described collection as its “hottest merch drop yet” and “a limited edition line of heat-reactive clothing and accessories for those looking to spice up their style this summer.”

Its creators used thermochromic tech to design the garments, meaning they change colour as the wearer heats up.

The garments are said to be a nod to Nando’s iconic “PERi-ometer heat chart” that it hopes will tap into the “1990s nostalgia of hypercolour fashion.”

The restaurant described the collection as its ‘hottest merch drop yet’ (Nando’s)

The capsule collection also inspires a competitive spirit, with its designers hoping the colour-changing mechanism will challenge fans to experiment with different spice levels.

A statement announcing the new drop said: “Nando’s is nothing without heat. Whether enjoying Extra Hot PERi-PERi chicken, or dancing in a festival crowd, each piece in the collection will reveal a distinct new colourway as the temperature changes.”

“Nando’s has brought together leading TikTok and YouTube stars in a PERi-PERi hot shoot to mark the launch of the new collection.

The clothing is available in five different ‘heat level’ colourways (Nando’s)

“The Extra Hot Drop Lookbook features Viral artist Niko B, comedian Jack Joseph, Sidemen’s Tobi (aka TBJZL), model Madeline Argy and radio presenter Tara Kumar turning up the heat in their own unique style.”

The clothing is available in five different “heat level” colourways – Plainish, Lemon & Herb, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot.

The new collection is available to purchase online here.