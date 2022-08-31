Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now’s the time for parents to start thinking about their children’s school coats for the next academic year.

A good school coat needs to have a lot of strings to its bow. Firstly, it should be able to withstand a biting British winter, so needs to be well-insulated and ideally offer a hood. Secondly, it has to comply with uniform policy, which generally means no huge fashion logos, bright colours or zany patterns. Thirdly, it should be well-made and created to last. Fourthly, it should be comfortable and easy to move around in. Finally, it should be something children actually want to wear.

In this round-up, we’ve chosen darker colourways, as typically schools request a navy or black coat. Of course, if your child’s school is more relaxed, you’ll enjoy greater freedom of choice.

There are also plenty of other things you might not consider (until it’s too late, that is). These include: are there loops for easy hanging on a peg? Is there a dedicated “name label” area? What’s the pocket situation? Is there a hood?

While a coat should be warm, it’s a pain if it’s bulky, because it makes it hard to carry, move around in and hang up. Luckily, there are plenty of options out there for super-insulating but relatively streamlined pieces.

More and more brands are becoming increasingly eco-conscious, which for some families is going to be a priority. Other brands are putting their efforts into safety – we’re finding more options available with reflective patches and stripes on coats, which will boost a child’s visibility, especially in the dark.

How we tested

A little group of testers aged between four and 11 years helped us to put these coats through their paces. First, we wanted to see that the coats were comfortable – that they weren’t too heavy or cumbersome, and that they allowed for plenty of movement.

Next, we checked for how waterproof and warm they were, and what measures had been taken to ensure heat was retained. We also wanted to see how easy it was for our testers to do up their coat unaided.

Finally, we were mindful of eco credentials and, of course, budgets.

The best school coats for 2022 are: