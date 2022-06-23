Kate Middleton takes a fashion cue from ‘Sex and the City’ in official portrait

Kate Middleton has taken a fashion cue from Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official portrait.

On 23 June, the royal couple viewed an official joint portrait of themselves on a visit to the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge. The portrait, which was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, was painted by award-winning artist Jamie Coreth.

The full-length portrait shows the proud parents posing next to each other, as Prince William is dressed in a dapper suit and blue tie. Meanwhile, the duchess wore an emerald gown designed by The Vampire’s Wife (£1,595), which she paired with the Queen’s pearl brooch. The three-quarter length sleeve gown also featured a metallic sheen and ruffle detailing at the hem. Kate previously wore the dark green Falconetti Dress during a three-day tour of Ireland in 2020.

For her footwear, Kate accessorised the iridescent dress with a pair of green satin Manolo Blahnik pumps – the same pair of heels that were worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

The Satin Jewel Buckle Pumps (£875) made an appearance in the first Sex and the City movie during Carrie’s marriage proposal to Mr Big. Although, the iconic character opted for the heels in cobalt blue instead of Kate’s green satin pumps.

On Thursday, the royal couple met with artist Jamie Coreth for the unveiling of the portrait at the Fitzwilliam Museum.

“I wanted to show their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified,” Coreth said, adding that it was the “most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture”.

The portrait will be on display at the museum for three years, in addition to being loaned to the National Portrait Gallery for a short time in 2023.

The royal couple’s portrait comes amid reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton will have a joint birthday party to mark the pair turning 40 this year. The duke celebrated his birthday on 21 June, but is reportedly holding off on any parties until the end of the summer. The couple has also been given the go-ahead to host the party at either Windsor Castle or Sandringham.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning to move their family from London to Berkshire. The couple — who are parents to eight-year-old Prince George, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, and four-year-old Prince Louis — will move their primary residence to the Queen’s Windsor estate, while still maintaining their London home at Kensington Palace.